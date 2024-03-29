OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Offers New Document Mailing Service for Businesses

Cost-effective way to send checks, documents, and invoices.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, introduced a new Document Mailing service, making it easier to send PDF documents to multiple recipients through postal services. The check printing platform has expanded its mailing options, which include First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99, FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99, and FedEx Overnight Canada for $29.99.

The SaaS payment platform provides a Document Mailing API for easy PDF document uploading and mailing. This API streamlines workflow management, making document correspondence more efficient. Thus, it increases productivity and convenience and simplifies the integration of mailing functions into other platforms. Developers can use this effortlessly, and customers can mail documents directly from their applications, improving user experience and workflow efficiency.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com -powered by Zil Money, Zil US (Zil Banking), and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to streamlining business finance. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's comprehensive solution makes payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation simple. The platform seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, allowing users to manage multiple accounts efficiently. With OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's eCheck services, you can send and receive money through email or text. Businesses can use this feature conveniently at an affordable rate, faster and safer.

Businesses can enhance their brand presence in financial transactions by choosing OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's APIs and White Label. The platform offers a reliable partner's expertise, infrastructure, and resources to develop and offer new products or services without starting from scratch, giving them a competitive advantage. With OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's APIs and White Label service, businesses can customize products and services to align with their brand, promoting brand consistency and developing customer loyalty. Offering multiple payment options, including ACH, checks, wire transfers, payment links, international payments, credit card payments, and debit card payments, allows clients to enjoy personalized payment experiences. Integration of this service strengthens brand identity and customer trust, increases revenue, makes expansion easier, and provides dedicated customer support and advanced financial tools customized to the brand's needs.

OnlineCheckWriter.com -powered by Zil Money, has more than 900,000 users and has processed transactions worth over $70 billion. The platform's worldwide growth is driven by ongoing innovation and service improvements, offering a user-friendly platform for various financial requirements worldwide. Additionally, the platform offers mobile access through its dedicated app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.