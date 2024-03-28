Wholesale Furniture Supplier Butler Specialty Celebrating 94th Year in Business

The Chicago-based leading wholesale accent furniture supplier has reached a new milestone.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada, is celebrating its 94th year in business. Since 1930, the company has been committed to offering high-quality, stylish furniture that stands out and complements any home.

“We are proud of our long history of providing our customers with exceptional accent furniture,” said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. “Our commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and a wide selection of materials has allowed us to be a trusted partner for generations of families.”

Butler Specialty Company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces. The company is known for its use of high-quality materials, such as premium wood grains, and its ability to bring new products to market quickly. In addition to its core business of accent furniture, Butler Specialty Company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

“We are constantly innovating and expanding our product line to meet the needs of our customers,” said Mr. Bergman. “We are excited to see what the future holds for Butler Specialty Company as we continue to provide our customers with the best possible furniture shopping experience.”

Serving a diverse clientele, from e-commerce platforms and big-box retailers to interior designers and the hospitality sector, Butler Specialty has mastered the art of product development. The company excels in turning concepts into reality, offering a seamless 'Made by Butler, designed by you' experience that includes concept development, sketching, production, and drop-ship fulfillment.

As it steps into its 94th year, Butler Specialty continues to evolve, embracing new categories and materials such as cane, raffia, natural grasses, marbles, and more sustainable options. This evolution reflects the company's commitment to staying ahead of design trends while exploring outdoor furniture, bedrooms, and dining tables to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Despite the rapid pace of change in the furniture industry, Butler Specialty maintains its edge by ensuring that each piece it offers is "the brightest spot in your room." This is achieved through a relentless focus on quality materials, distinctive design, and the timeless appeal of its products.

"Our assortment has always stayed true to who we are," Mr. Bergman added. "Using high-quality materials and creating key items that not only stand out but are also on top of trends. This approach has been instrumental in our long-standing success and will continue to guide us into the future."

Butler Specialty proudly serves residents in the US and Canada, offering top-tier services to its customers. While the company's website and online shop are modern conduits to its extensive product line, Butler Specialty emphasizes that the human touch and customer service remain at the heart of its business model.

To explore Butler Specialty Company's product line and become a customer, visit the company website or call (773) 221-1200.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add product to our assortment every month.

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

United States

