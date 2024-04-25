Probiotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Probiotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Probiotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $119.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Probiotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the probiotics market size is predicted to reach $119.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the probiotics market is due to the increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods and nutrient-rich dietary supplements. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest probiotics market share. Major players in the probiotics market include Probi AB, Nestle SA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., BioGaia AB, Esse Skincare Pty Ltd.

Probiotics Market Segments

• By Form: Liquid, Dry

• By Ingredient: Bacteria, Yeast

• By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

• By End User: Human, Animal

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Pharmacies Or Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global probiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The probiotics are used to provide health benefits when consumed or administered in an adequate amount to the host body. Probiotics are live microorganisms that help treat or prevent disease when given in sufficient concentrations. These are available in many different forms, each with its own set of advantages. The most widely studied benefits of probiotics are that they promote a healthy digestive tract and immune system.

