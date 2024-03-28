Competitive Landscape Analysis: Boat Trailers Industry Overview Forecast, 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Boat Trailers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A boat trailer is a trailer designed to launch, retrieve, carry boats. In some cases, these vehicles are also used to store ships. Hybrid trailers, roller trailers and double-decker trailers are some of the products in the market that can be used for marine trailers. Major vendors working in the market for boat trailers are growing focus on the development of highly efficient products. As a result, they are spending more money on research activities. This is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the global boat trailers market. Major companies operating in the global ship trailer market are improving the quality of their products. Furthermore, to this, several companies are producing boat trailers that require minimum maintenance. Due to all these factors, suppliers in the boat trailer market are experiencing upward demand from all over the world. Additionally, more and more participants provide products at cheaper prices is one of the key factors supporting market expansion. Several enterprises in the boat trailers market are concentrated on strengthening their regional presence. Therefore, they are entering into various strategic agreements including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Considerable growth in water-based recreational activities in major developed and developing countries is expected to drive the expansion of the global boat trailers market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

There has been significant impact on supply chains globally. Boats manufacturing companies have faced huge losses during the first & second quarter of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules this directly impacted the market of boat trailer. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, and Asian economies resulted in nationwide lockdowns and a temporary halt of production facilities to prevent further spread. However, the market started gaining traction soon during the second quarter of 2020, and outboard-powered boats started witnessing a spike in demand for recreational purposes. According to National Marine Manufacturers Association, in May 2020, new boat sales rebounded sharply, up by 59%, compared to April 2020, and up 9% from pre-pandemic levels on a seasonally-adjusted basis, this fact will propel the sales of boat trailer.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Growth in marine time tourism, high scale competition among manufacturers, and development of highly efficient and durable trailers are driving the growth of the market.

High cost and trailer maintenance cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Government initiative to increase marine tourism, and rising disposable income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The boat trailer market trends are as follows:

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦

Due to the increasing number of tourists in countries close to water bodies, the demand for boats and water tools used for recreational activities in developing and developed regions is increasing. This factor is expected to drive demand for new boats and watercraft, thereby increasing the sales of boat trailers during the forecast period. Although the tourism industry is booming with the increase in disposable income and subsequent surge in lifestyle spending, one of the main beneficiaries is coastal and marine tourism, especially recreational water sports. The growing demand for boats and personal boats heralds the positive growth prospects of the boat trailer market. The increase in activities such as water skiing, kite surfing, yachting and boating will continue to be the main factors driving the sales of new boats and crafts.

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aluminium is the most preferred type of material for manufacturing boat trailers due to its lightweight and corrosion resistive property. Apart from these features, aluminium boat trailers have high strength and long life as compared to steel trailers. Due to its lightweight, it increases the fuel efficiency of boat trailer’s towing vehicle and also require low maintenance as compared to other material trailers. For instance, Hydrotrans launched its all new aluminium SW5 boat trailers, which can lift up to 10T weight of the boat and is more durable. Furthermore, due to the easy flexibility and customization, aluminium boat trailers are more preferable as compared to steel boat trailers. However, in salty water, galvanized steel boat trailers are preferred because galvanized steel is corrosion resistive in salty water.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

EZ Loader, Hostar Marine Transport Systems Inc., Kropf Industrial Inc., Karavan, Balbi Rimorchi Srl, Shoreland’r, Hydrotrans, TRACKER, TRIGANO Group, Load Rite

