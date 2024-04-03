Precision Guided Munition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Precision Guided Munition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Precision Guided Munition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the precision guided munition market size is predicted to reach $58.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the precision guided munition market is due to the increase in military expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest precision guided munition market share. Major players in the precision guided munition market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation.

Precision Guided Munition Market Segments

• By Product: Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, Torpedoes, Loitering Munitions

• By Technology: Infrared, Semi Active Laser, Inertial Navigation System (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Radar Homing, Anti-Radiation

• By Launch Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

• By Mode of Operation: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• By Speed: Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic

• By Geography: The global precision guided munition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A precision-guided munition is a guided weapon that detects electromagnetic energy reflected from a target to destroy a point target and minimize collateral damage. These are guided using a global positioning system (GPS), a laser guidance beam, or an integrated inertial navigation system.

The main types of products in the precision-guided munition category are tactical missiles, guided rockets, guided ammunition, torpedoes and loitering munitions. Tactical missiles are shorter-ranged weapons designed for use in close combat areas. These operate at various speeds, such as subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic. The different modes of operation include semi-autonomous and autonomous and involve several technologies such as infrared, semi-active laser, inertial navigation system (INS), a global positioning system (GPS), radar homing and anti-radiation. It is also segmented by launch platform into land, airborne and naval.

