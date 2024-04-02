Hydrogen Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hydrogen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hydrogen market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrogen Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydrogen market size is predicted to reach $34.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth in the hydrogen market is due to new developments are taking place in healthcare. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hydrogen market share. Major players in the hydrogen market include The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Water Inc., Iwatani Corporation.

Hydrogen Market Segments

•By Mode Of Distribution: Pipeline, High-Pressure Tube Trailers, Cylinders

•By Application: Chemical, Refinery, Metal Processing, Other Applications

•By End User: Chemicals, Aerospace And Automotive, Energy, Refining, Glass, Welding And Metal Fabrication, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global hydrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrogen is produced as a by-product of industrial chlorine production by electrolysis. Although it requires expensive technologies, hydrogen can be cooled, compressed, and purified for use in other processes on-site or sold to a customer via pipeline, cylinders, or trucks.

The mode of distribution of the hydrogen in the pipeline is high-pressure tube trailers or cylinders. A pipeline is a line of pipes with pumps, valves, and control devices for conveying liquids, gases, or finely divided solids. The applications involved are chemicals, refineries, metal processing, and other applications. The various end-users are chemicals, aerospace and automotive, energy, refining, glass, welding, metal fabrication, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hydrogen Market Characteristics

3. Hydrogen Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hydrogen Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydrogen Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hydrogen Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hydrogen Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

