Home Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home fitness equipment market size is predicted to reach $27.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the home fitness equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of obesity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest home fitness equipment market share. Major players in the home fitness equipment market include Peloton Interactive, Inc., Life Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Rogue Fitness, Tonal, Dyaco International Inc.
Home Fitness Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Treadmills, Elliptical Machines, Rowing Machines, Strength Training Equipment, Other Products
• By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores, Online, Direct Selling
• By Application: Home, Small Gyms, Offices, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global home fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Home fitness equipment refers to any equipment or tool used during physical activity at home to improve the experience or results of a workout regimen by adding fixed or adjustable quantities of resistance or to otherwise improve the strength or conditioning effects of that exercise.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Fitness Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Home Fitness Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Fitness Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Fitness Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Fitness Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Fitness Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
