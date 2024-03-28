Timpi (NTMPI) Set to List on Bitmart Exchange on March 28th, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC
Timpi - At the forefront of decentralization, Web3, and AI
Timpi is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange of Neutaro (NTMPI), their governance token.
This listing represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue our mission to revolutionize the tech industry.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timpi, the pioneering technology company at the forefront of decentralization, Web3, and AI, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange. Neutaro (NTMPI) will serve as the governance token for Timpi, driving its innovative mission forward. Timpi (www.timpi.io) has garnered attention for its revolutionary approach to data management and search technology. At the core of Timpi's ethos is its proprietary web-scale index, powered by a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) node network. This cutting-edge infrastructure, coupled with advanced AI technology, underpins a suite of services dedicated to safeguarding user privacy and data integrity.
Timpi's flagship service, the Timpi Search Engine, stands at the forefront of its offerings. By delivering unbiased search results free from user tracking and manipulation, Timpi is set to redefine the search experience, establishing a new gold standard for transparency and trust in the industry.
The listing of Timpi (NTMPI) on Bitmart Exchange marks a significant milestone in Timpi's journey. It signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and accessibility, empowering users worldwide to experience the benefits of its innovative technologies.
"We are excited to bring Timpi to the Bitmart community," said [Joerg Buss], Co-Founder at Timpi. "This listing represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue our mission to revolutionize the tech industry. With the support of Bitmart and our growing community, we look forward to achieving new heights of innovation and impact."
Trading of Timpi (NTMPI) on Bitmart Exchange will commence on March 28th, 2024, at 2:30 PM UTC. Users can access Timpi's governance token and join the movement towards a more decentralized, transparent, and user-centric digital future. For more information about Timpi and its upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange, visit www.timpi.io and follow Timpi on social media for the latest updates.
About Timpi: Timpi is a technology pioneer dedicated to decentralization, Web3, and AI. Through its innovative infrastructure and advanced AI technology, Timpi is reshaping the digital landscape, prioritizing user privacy and data integrity above all else. With its flagship service, the Timpi Search Engine, Timpi is setting a new standard for transparency and trust in the industry.
