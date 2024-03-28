Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,839 in the last 365 days.

Timpi (NTMPI) Set to List on Bitmart Exchange on March 28th, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC

Timpi - At the forefront of decentralization, Web3, and AI

Timpi is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange of Neutaro (NTMPI), their governance token.

This listing represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue our mission to revolutionize the tech industry.”
— Joreg Buss
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timpi, the pioneering technology company at the forefront of decentralization, Web3, and AI, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange. Neutaro (NTMPI) will serve as the governance token for Timpi, driving its innovative mission forward. Timpi (www.timpi.io) has garnered attention for its revolutionary approach to data management and search technology. At the core of Timpi's ethos is its proprietary web-scale index, powered by a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) node network. This cutting-edge infrastructure, coupled with advanced AI technology, underpins a suite of services dedicated to safeguarding user privacy and data integrity.

Timpi's flagship service, the Timpi Search Engine, stands at the forefront of its offerings. By delivering unbiased search results free from user tracking and manipulation, Timpi is set to redefine the search experience, establishing a new gold standard for transparency and trust in the industry.

The listing of Timpi (NTMPI) on Bitmart Exchange marks a significant milestone in Timpi's journey. It signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and accessibility, empowering users worldwide to experience the benefits of its innovative technologies.

"We are excited to bring Timpi to the Bitmart community," said [Joerg Buss], Co-Founder at Timpi. "This listing represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue our mission to revolutionize the tech industry. With the support of Bitmart and our growing community, we look forward to achieving new heights of innovation and impact."

Trading of Timpi (NTMPI) on Bitmart Exchange will commence on March 28th, 2024, at 2:30 PM UTC. Users can access Timpi's governance token and join the movement towards a more decentralized, transparent, and user-centric digital future. For more information about Timpi and its upcoming listing on Bitmart Exchange, visit www.timpi.io and follow Timpi on social media for the latest updates.

About Timpi: Timpi is a technology pioneer dedicated to decentralization, Web3, and AI. Through its innovative infrastructure and advanced AI technology, Timpi is reshaping the digital landscape, prioritizing user privacy and data integrity above all else. With its flagship service, the Timpi Search Engine, Timpi is setting a new standard for transparency and trust in the industry.

Gareth Evans
Timpi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Timpi (NTMPI) Set to List on Bitmart Exchange on March 28th, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more