Biden Cabinet Member and U.S. SBA Administrator visits American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses Factory in Memphis TN
American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit with Biden Cabinet Member Isabel Casillas Guzman (Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration) during tour of their Memphis, TN, factory. (Photo Credit: Jeremy Veldman Memphis Astronomical Society).
American Paper Optics (L to R CMO Jason Lewin, CEO John Jerit) wearing their eclipse glasses during tour with SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (center) and Chirag Parikh, National Space Council executive secretary (center right).
American Paper Optics makes “collectible” eclipse glasses for consumers on https://EclipseGlasses.com, and custom eclipse glasses for many organizations - including NASA (2.3 million)
American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit with Jeremy Veldman Memphis Astronomical Society at the US-based facility where they are busy making 75 million eclipse glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse.
Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Isabel Casillas Guzman toured American Paper Optics eclipse glasses and 3D eyewear factory in Memphis.
During this visit, Guzman and Parikh met with American Paper Optics CEO and business owner John Jerit to learn how the business has used SBA resources to transform his small company into the world’s largest manufacturer of paper 3D eyewear and safe solar eclipse glasses. Guzman is the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses.
Jerit expressed gratitude to Guzman and the SBA (https://sba.gov) for federal programs that helped save his company during the pandemic. Jerit explained, "The Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPO) loans kept the lights on, kept the employees going, and paid the rent. That was a big deal, and I knew the business needed to survive to be ready for this eclipse. I knew it wasn't that far off. We've been waiting for this for a long time, since 2017.”
For the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics has already sold 70 million eclipse glasses. Jerit expects to sell another 5 million before this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse. This small business employs 30 to 40 employees and can expand to 70 during peak busy periods, such as the current surge in demand for eclipse glasses.
Along with offering “collectible” eclipse glasses to consumers on https://EclipseGlasses.com, Jerit explained that his factory has made millions of custom eclipse glasses for many organizations - including NASA (2.3 million), scientists (Bill Nye - The Science Guy and The Planetary Society), museums (1 million for Perot Museum), schools (100k for University of Texas at Austin), foundations (5 million for the Moore Foundation and the Space Science Institute to distribute to 10k libraries), charities, travel destinations, events (100k for Indianapolis Motor Speedway), brands (500k for Warby Parker), and more to commemorate this magical event in the sky.
The next Total Solar Eclipse over the U.S. will not happen for over 21 years (Aug 2045, according to NASA), so Jerit emphasizes it's really important to get your safe solar eclipse glasses and make a plan now to see this 2024 Great North American Eclipse.
And to give back, American Paper Optics is donating 50% of the profits from 2 limited edition eclipse glasses for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association.
https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/charity-eclipse-glasses
WHERE TO GET ECLIPSE GLASSES for April 8, 2024
https://EclipseGlasses.com
For daily eclipse updates on social media, follow @americanpaperoptics3d on Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT for American Paper Optics: Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207
ABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS (Memphis, TN / Bartlett) - American Paper Optics (APO) has been making eclipse glasses for 34 years (since 1990). They’ve been preparing for the upcoming April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. Today, APO has produced 300+ million safe solar eclipse glasses that are ISO and CE Certified, “NASA Selected” and Made in the USA, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products. APO’s work and eclipse glasses have been seen on CBS Sunday Morning, ABC News, FOX Weather, USA Today, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, MSN, The Business Journals, NPR, and many more. For more information on the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, eclipse glasses, maps, books, Solar Snap Eclipse App Kit, and all other eclipse needs, visit https://EclipseGlasses.com.
Liz Kelly
Goody PR
+1 310-987-7207
email us here
WREG CBS Memphis: Top U.S. Eclipse Glasses Manufacturer American Paper Optics tour by SBA Administrator