Biden Cabinet Member and U.S. SBA Administrator visits American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses Factory in Memphis TN

American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit with Biden Cabinet Member Isabel Casillas Guzman (Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration) during tour of their Memphis, TN, factory. (Photo Credit: Jeremy Veldman Memphis Astronomical Society).

American Paper Optics (L to R CMO Jason Lewin, CEO John Jerit) wearing their eclipse glasses during tour with SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (center) and Chirag Parikh, National Space Council executive secretary (center right).

American Paper Optics makes “collectible” eclipse glasses for consumers on https://EclipseGlasses.com, and custom eclipse glasses for many organizations - including NASA (2.3 million)

American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit with Jeremy Veldman Memphis Astronomical Society at the US-based facility where they are busy making 75 million eclipse glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse.