TWO Platforms Breaks Down Language Barriers with SUTRA, a Next-Generation Multilingual Generative AI Model

TWO Platforms reveals the generative AI model 'SUTRA'

- SUTRA: Multilingual, Online, High-Speed, Cost-Effective Generative AI for Global Business

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'TWO Platforms', a globally recognized AI start-up founded by 'star scientist' Pranav Mistry, has unveiled its ultra-fast multilingual online generative AI model 'SUTRA'.

TWO Platforms was founded in 2021 by Pranav Mistry, who led the development of wearable devices, VR, and AI at Samsung Electronics, as one of the youngest top executives ever. The company's first product for the Korean market, the AI social app 'ZAPPY', attracted attention for gathering over 300,000 subscribers and tens of millions of AI messages within just three months of its official launch.

TWO Platforms, a rising global AI leader, today unveils SUTRA, a revolutionary generative AI model poised to democratize access to AI technology. SUTRA tackles the critical challenge of language barriers, accuracy, and scalability in AI, offering exceptional multilingual fluency, real-time information access, and superior speed – all at a cost-effective price point.

Revolutionizing AI Accessibility: A World Beyond English Dominance

Current AI models heavily rely on English training data, hindering adoption for the vast majority of the world's non-English speaking population. SUTRA shatters this limitation, supporting over 50 languages with exceptional proficiency. This commitment to global inclusivity is evident in SUTRA's stellar performance on non-English MMLU benchmarks, achieving top rankings in Korean, Hindi, and Gujarati. Businesses can now leverage SUTRA to create inclusive AI experiences, fostering wider user engagement and unlocking new market opportunities.

Empowering Users with Real-Time Knowledge: Beyond Static Datasets

Unlike traditional LLMs restricted to time-bounded knowledge from its training data, SUTRA seamlessly integrates online search capabilities. This ensures users receive accurate and up-to-date information, eliminating the issue of hallucinations – a common problem where LLMs generate false information due to limited data. With SUTRA, users can be confident they are receiving reliable, real-time responses, empowering them to make informed decisions with greater efficiency.

Unmatched Speed and Efficiency: Powering Innovation Without Compromise

SUTRA operates at blazing speeds, boasting token processing rates significantly faster than competing models. This translates to quicker response times and a more fluid user experience, crucial for businesses seeking seamless AI interactions. For developers, faster processing translates and the ability to build more complex and sophisticated AI applications. Furthermore, SUTRA achieves this remarkable speed while being exceptionally energy-efficient, resulting in significant cost savings for businesses looking to integrate AI functionalities. Imagine a virtual assistant that can process complex requests in real-time or a language translation tool that delivers accurate results instantaneously – SUTRA makes these possibilities a reality.

A Boon for Businesses and Developers: Unlocking the Full Potential of AI

SUTRA will be available as a service model (MaaS) with usage-based pricing and a user-friendly API, making it easily integrable into existing applications and workflows. TWO Platforms envisions a two-pronged approach for SUTRA's utilization:

- Boosting Business Potential: Businesses can leverage SUTRA's advanced AI conversation functionalities to create next-generation chatbots, virtual assistants, and other AI-powered experiences for their products and services. This can lead to significant improvements in customer engagement, satisfaction, and brand loyalty.

- Empowering Developers: SUTRA empowers developers to build groundbreaking AI applications across diverse industries. The model's multilingual fluency, real-time information access, and exceptional speed provide a powerful foundation for creating innovative solutions that cater to a global audience.

At the same time, TWO plans to actively use SUTRA to improve the performance of its own services, the AI social app ZAPPY and the new concept conversational search engine Geniya.

Pranav Mistry, CEO of TWO Platforms, said, "SUTRA solves the language gap caused by AI models trained in English. It also significant in that it extends knowledge to real-time information beyond trained corpus data." He added, "We are on a mission to create AI for everyone and redefine the interaction between AI and humans. SUTRA, which has increased public accessibility to AI, will be an important stepping stone in achieving the goal."

