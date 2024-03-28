Ghostwriting & Publishing Go Nationwide: 360 Author Solutions Offers One-Stop Shop for Book Success
Nationwide Author Rocket Launch: Ghostwrite, Publish, Distribute - 360 Author Solutions Ignites Author's Book Journey!ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Author Solutions, a leading provider of ghostwriting, publishing, and distribution services, today announced a comprehensive program designed to empower authors across the United States. This one-stop-shop approach offers seamless support, guiding authors from initial concept development through to publication and global distribution.
Bridging the Gap for Aspiring and Established Writers
"Many authors possess incredible stories, but lack the time, resources, or expertise to bring them to life," explains Richard Brown, CEO of 360 Author Solutions. "We bridge that gap by providing a complete suite of services, ensuring authors retain creative control throughout the process."
Unparalleled Expertise in Ghostwriting
Understanding that not all authors enjoy writing or have the necessary time commitment, 360 Author Solutions offers a robust ghostwriting service tailored to each author's needs:
Expert Matching: Authors are meticulously paired with highly skilled ghostwriters specializing in a wide range of genres and styles.
Seamless Collaboration: Secure communication channels and progress tracking tools facilitate seamless collaboration.
Preserving Authorial Voice: Authors retain complete creative control throughout the process, ensuring their voice and message resonate with readers.
Comprehensive Publishing and Distribution Solutions
Once the manuscript is meticulously crafted, 360 Author Solutions empowers authors with a full suite of publishing and distribution services:
Publishing Expertise: Experienced professionals handle editing, book design, ISBN acquisition, and platform selection.
Global Distribution Network: Authors gain access to a vast network, ensuring their book reaches readers worldwide across major online retailers and bookstores.
Marketing and Promotion Support: Authors can leverage marketing toolkits and expert guidance to develop a comprehensive strategy to build excitement and connect with their target audience.
A Commitment to Author Empowerment
"We are passionate about helping authors, regardless of their choice to write their own story or collaborate with a ghostwriter, see their vision become a reality," says Richard Brown. "Our services empower authors at every stage of their journey, maximizing their stories' potential for success."
About 360 Author Solutions
360 Author Solutions is a USA-based company specializing in ghostwriting, publishing, and distribution services. They offer a comprehensive range of solutions designed to empower authors nationwide and bring their stories to the world.
Contact:
Richard Brown
CEO
info@360authorsolutions.com
https://360authorsolutions.com
Richard Brown
360 Author Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram