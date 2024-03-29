Creative Society Announces Monthly "Business Networking For Good" Events in Metro Detroit - Free Community Events
Creative Society launches monthly "Business Networking For Good" events to unite Metro Detroit businesses and nonprofits for community upliftment.
Let's work together to bring good into the world, one connection at a time.”ROCHESTER, MI, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Society (a A 501(C)(3) Nonprofit) volunteers are thrilled to announce the launch of a monthly event series titled "Business Networking For Good." Following the success of a recent event held on March 23, 2024 at Chief Financial Credit Union Community Room Space, Creative Society aims to continue bridging the gap between the local business community and nonprofit organizations throughout the Metro Detroit area.
About Business Networking For Good
"Business Networking For Good" offers an unparalleled opportunity for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit leaders to connect, share, and collaborate towards a common goal of uplifting and strengthening local communities. The series is designed to not only expand professional networks but also to highlight and support the vital work of small, local nonprofits making significant impacts.
Each event will follow a structured yet relaxed format, beginning with free-flow networking complemented by complimentary refreshments. Attendees will then enjoy presentations from selected nonprofits, sharing their missions, visions, and actionable ways the community can support their causes. A unique "Circle Time" session will allow each participant to introduce themselves and share uplifting news or initiatives, fostering a spirit of positivity and collaboration.
Invitation To Join
Creative Society volunteers invite the business and nonprofit communities of Metro Detroit to join these events, embodying the spirit of collaboration and mutual support. These gatherings are not just networking events but are a step towards building a more connected, empowered, and thriving local community. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards, an open heart, and a readiness to engage in meaningful exchanges.
Gratitude for Support
Special thanks are due to Chief Financial Credit Union and Biggby Coffee of Troy for their generous support. Their contributions have been instrumental in bringing "Business Networking For Good" to life, and their ongoing support underscores the power of community collaboration.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something transformative. Register for our next event, and let's work together to bring good into the world, one connection at a time. For event details, registration, and nonprofit presentation applications.
Contact: Volunteers of Creative Society Nonprofit Email: usa@creativesociety.com Web: https://creativesocietyusa.org/
About the Creative Society
Creative Society's mission is to raise awareness about the global climate crisis, investigate its causes, and seek solutions. Ultimately, unite humanity's scientific potential in order to protect human lives and prevent further climatic disasters. The value of human life is the cornerstone of Creative Society. The life of any Human has to be protected as one's own. The goal of society is to ensure and guarantee the value of each Human's life. There is not and never can there be anything else more valuable than a Human's life. If one Human is valuable, then all People are valuable!
Alicia Smith
Creative Society Project
Business Networking For Good - Connecting Humanity