Quintillion Global Appoints Art Paul as Grants Program Director

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, a pioneer in Arctic network infrastructure and leading telecommunications provider operating across Alaska, today announced the appointment of Art Paul as Grants Program Director. Mr. Paul brings more than two decades of telecommunications experience to the role.

“As a seasoned industry veteran, Art Paul has a proven record of leading teams to success in multimillion-dollar projects,” said President Michael “Mac” McHale. “Art will play a pivotal role in leading the development and implementation of Quintillion’s federal and state-funded grant projects. During his 23-year telecommunications career, Art worked in a range of positions—from customer support and service delivery to project and operations management. That experience will certainly benefit Quintillion. We are excited to have him on the team.”

Mr. Paul was born and raised in Alaska. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Alaska and is a certified Project Management Professional.

“Alaska is uniquely positioned as the hub of communications for a variety of sectors critical to national security and economic development—from military operations to scientific research, to oil, gas, mining, and resource development,” said Director Paul. “We all learned during the pandemic that connectivity is more important than it ever was before. I look forward to advancing Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world.”

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage. Quintillion built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska.

