Beacon Media + Marketing Launches New Beacon Light Division to Empower Mental Health Professionals

Beacon Co-Founders Adrienne Wilkerson and Jennifer Christensen

Introducing Beacon Light: Tailored Digital Marketing Solutions for Therapists, Clinics, and Mental Health Professionals to Elevate Their Practice.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Media + Marketing has announced the launch of Beacon Light, a new division dedicated to providing specialized digital marketing services to therapists, mental health clinics, and small business owners. This initiative marks a significant step towards making high-quality marketing solutions accessible and affordable to startups and younger practices.Beacon Light is built on the foundation of Beacon Media + Marketing’s over 12 years of experience as a digital marketing agency, combined with a deep commitment to supporting the mental health community. The new division offers a range of services designed to address the unique challenges faced by mental health professionals in the digital age."Working with hundreds of mental health clinics over the past 5 years has given us data and unparalleled insight into the mental health community. We are harnessing the knowledge and experience we’ve gained in working with larger practices to benefit the small and solo practices. Understanding the specific needs of mental health professionals has allowed us to tailor our services to help them not only survive but thrive," said Jennifer Christensen, Co-founder and CMO of Beacon Media + Marketing. "Our goal with Beacon Light is to provide effective, sustainable marketing strategies that do not overwhelm small practices but instead help them grow at a pace they can manage."Adrienne Wilkerson, Co-founder and CEO, added, "We are returning to our roots with Beacon Light, focusing on the core values of empathy and support that drove the inception of our company. We are here to empower those who spend their lives empowering others."The services offered by Beacon Light include website development and maintenance, SEO optimization, content creation, and targeted marketing strategies—all tailored to the needs of the mental health sector. These tools are designed to enhance online visibility and patient engagement, ensuring that mental health professionals can reach and help more individuals in need.With a strategic approach to digital marketing, Beacon Light aims to bridge the gap between mental health professionals and the communities they serve, making mental health services more accessible through enhanced online presence.For more information about Beacon Light and its services, please visit Beacon Media + Marketing’s website.About Beacon Media + MarketingFounded in 2012, Beacon Media + Marketing is a leader in digital marketing, providing innovative solutions to businesses across various sectors. With the launch of Beacon Light, the company reaffirms its commitment to supporting small businesses and the mental health community, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to succeed in the digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.