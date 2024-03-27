NGL Launches "Giving Day" App Store Event to Support American Red Cross Giving Day
The viral NGL app has introduced an App Store event to promote its game "Giving Day", launched in support of American Red Cross Giving Day.VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NGL, the innovative Q&A app, has announced the launch of a special App Store event titled "Giving Day" to coincide with the American Red Cross Giving Day. This engaging in-app game is part of NGL's commitment to social responsibility and aims to support the humanitarian efforts of the American Red Cross.
The "Giving Day" event is designed to encourage NGL users to participate in a meaningful cause while enjoying a new interactive gaming experience within the app. The game will be featured prominently on the App Store during the American Red Cross Giving Day, highlighting the collaboration and the shared goal of aiding those in need.
"We are thrilled to launch this new in-app game in honor of American Red Cross Giving Day," said Ebhan King of NGL. "Our app has always been about fostering connections and bringing people together, and we wanted to create a fun and engaging way for our users to support a great cause."
NGL users can access the "Giving Day" event game directly through the app, which can be downloaded from the App Store. The event will be available for a limited time on March 27th, providing a unique and timely opportunity for the NGL community to raise awareness of the American Red Cross's vital work.
The American Red Cross Giving Day is a significant annual event focused on raising funds to help people in crisis. By participating in the "Giving Day" in-app event, NGL users can play an active role in this important initiative.
For more information about the "Giving Day" in-app event and how to participate, users are encouraged to visit the NGL website.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on anonymity; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
Ebhan King
NGL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
TikTok
Other