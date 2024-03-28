EXCITING DNA DISCOVERY CONFIRMS GEORGE WASHINGTON’S CLOSEST DIRECT PATERNAL RELATIVES
Notable connections unearthed between Washington's lineage and iconic Americans, including Abraham Lincoln, Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson and Matthew PerryHOUSTON, TX, US, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, FamilyTreeDNA partnered with Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, a division of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES-AFDIL) to conduct a historic DNA study, successfully identifying the unmarked graves of Samuel Washington's descendants at Harewood Cemetery in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Colonel Samuel Washington, renowned for being the younger brother of the first President of the United States, George Washington, was a former owner of the Harewood plantation. Given George Washington's lack of direct descendants, his Y-DNA signature remained elusive until today.
This comprehensive study, detailed in the paper "Unearthing Who and Y at Harewood Cemetery and inference of George Washington’s Y-chromosomal haplotype" by Cavagnino et al. 2024, and published in iScience, marks the first mapping of the Presidential Washington lineage. Notably, the study combines ancient DNA analysis of the Harewood burials with modern DNA analysis of Colonel Samuel's 4th great-grandson, Samuel Walter Washington, an active participant in the research.
Co-authors of the paper include Göran Runfeldt, Head of Research and Development at FamilyTreeDNA, Michael Sager, Phylogenetic Specialist at FamilyTreeDNA, and Roberta Estes of DNAeXplained.
Key Highlights of the Study:
- The study identified Washington family remains in Harewood Cemetery, West Virginia.
- The study documented the detailed paternal line (Y-DNA haplogroup) of the first President, George Washington, for the first time.
- The study was approved and executed in cooperation with a living descendant of two of George Washington’s younger brothers.
- The study discovered shared deep roots with Abraham Lincoln in the 4,500-year-old lineage known as R-U152.
- The study provides the opportunity for new testers to discover previously unknown genetic relationships to the Washington family.
AFMES-AFDIL, known for identifying the remains of service members, expanded its scope for this civilian historical project in collaboration with FamilyTreeDNA. This project builds on their successful collaboration in the identification of JB55, a 19th-century “vampire” buried in Griswold, Connecticut.
Samuel Walter Washington, a direct descendant, actively participated in the study by providing permission for DNA testing and submitting his own DNA for analysis. The unique multi-marker approach involving Y-DNA, mitochondrial DNA, and autosomal DNA testing was instrumental in confirming the identities of the unmarked graves.
FamilyTreeDNA, a leader in genetic genealogy, is the only direct-to-consumer DNA testing company that offers Y-DNA, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA testing. FamilyTreeDNA's high-resolution Y-DNA testing with the Big Y-700 and their expertise in mtDNA and autosomal analysis contributed to the success of the project. FamilyTreeDNA Discover™ revealed notable connections between George Washington's lineage and iconic Americans, including Abraham Lincoln, Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson, John Alden, and Matthew Perry. The haplogroup R-U152 also showed connections to figures from the British Isles, such as Robert Burns and the House of Percy. As a result of this study, FamilyTreeDNA testers will now have the ability to determine whether they are related to George Washington through their Discover reports, which also include other notable connections such as Desmond Tutu, Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, Neil Armstrong, and many others. These distant connections provide interesting insights into the Presidential Washington lineage, emphasizing their relevance to a time almost 4,000 years before historical records.
The detailed Y-DNA profile obtained from this study facilitates future research, enabling the confirmation or rejection of hypotheses about relationships within the Washington family, including identification of unknown remains and authentication of artifacts.
People who want to know if they are a direct paternal descendant of a Washington ancestor are encouraged to take the Big Y-700 test through FamilyTreeDNA to explore potential lineage connections.
