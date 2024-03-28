New Peak Artists Exhibition Series Commences with Korean American Artist Tae Hwang
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts launches new Peak Artists Exhibition Series with Korean American artist, Tae Hwang, at the Gallery in the Sky.
There's a Baltimore Art Movement taking place acknowledging Baltimore’s significance in the global art world and it's shaped by the tremendous talent based here from faraway places as Tae Hwang.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gallery in the Sky located on the 27th floor featuring a 360-degree panoramic view of Baltimore City from inside of the Baltimore World Trade Center is launching its new Peak Artists Exhibition Series on Thursday, April 4, 2024, with a free public reception from 6:00–8:00 p.m. to celebrate the opening of Korean American multidisciplinary artist Tae Hwang’s exhibition, “Buildings, Objects, and Systems.”
— Kirk Shannon-Butts, Curator
Curated by Kirk Shannon-Butts, Hwang is the first artist in this new Peak Artists Exhibition Series at The Gallery in the Sky. This new local-based global artist exhibition Series was created and designed to spotlight Baltimore-based artists who explore the duality of being born outside of the USA while now living inside. Their art practice is an insightful and a personal dialogue on truly being a multi-disciplinary artist and American. Their artwork is created, inspired, and generated by the many components of building a home away from your ancestral home. “There is a Baltimore Art Movement taking place and the Peak Artists exhibitions are a firm acknowledgment that Baltimore’s significance in the global art world is real. It has been and will continue to be shaped by the tremendous talent based in our city who came from faraway places as Tae,” says Shannon-Butts.
Hwang was born in Korea and raised in Memphis, Tennessee from 9-years-old. Today, Tae calls Baltimore home and works from her art practice in the Crown Industrial Park in East Baltimore. “Buildings, Objects, and Systems” is Tae’s first solo exhibition in Baltimore City and presents her newest body of work. The artwork captures her views on American life, corner store iconography, and the architecture that surrounds and constructs communities. "Buildings, Objects, and Systems" is a rare solo art exhibition in Baltimore for an Asian American woman artist. There has only been one other.
This body of work features scenes of Baltimore unfolding the urban municipality’s resilience, vibrancy, and inherent structural conflicts within both the buildings and systems of American cities. The spirit of survival that permeates the depictions invites the viewer to engage with the intricate relationship between the municipal structural conflicts and the residents that defines its character — much like a home. “The work is largely influenced by moving to Baltimore to make Baltimore my new home. Defining a “home” has always been a complicated matter for me since immigrating to this country as a child. My attempt to build, identify, adjust, locate, and manage a home is an on-going narrative I am engaged with. What does it mean to have a home?” questions Hwang.
On Thursday, June 20, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., Tae Hwang will be in conversation with Baltimore born photographer and author of “West Baltimore Ruins,” Shae McCoy, at The Gallery in the Sky at the Baltimore World Trade Center. All events are free and open to the public.
Tae Twang, “Buildings, Objects, and Systems” will remain on view through Sunday, June 23, 2024. For more information, contact Kirk Shannon-Butts at 917.545.4360 or kirk@flickeria.com.
