OpenBB Adds New Add-in for Excel to their Terminal Pro Offer
EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenBB, a startup at the forefront of AI in the financial world, has launched the OpenBB Add-in for Excel. This Add-in is accessible to users of the OpenBB Terminal Pro — the first AI-powered financial terminal with a focus on customizability.
The OpenBB Add-in for Excel addresses a crucial need for Excel-based data solutions in the financial sector. It offers easy access to Terminal Pro's financial datasets, including historical prices, fundamentals, analyst estimates, and news, directly within Excel.
The OpenBB Terminal Pro allows users to create their own organization dashboards with widgets that display financial data. To ensure that users can see the same data in Excel, the corresponding Excel formula can easily be found directly on each widget. So, users can look for the formula on Terminal Pro and simply copy it to use in Excel.
OpenBB has also introduced the innovative "Bring Your Own Data" (BYOD) feature, which allows firms to bring their private data into Terminal Pro. Users can achieve this by incorporating their own proprietary dataset and internal code, connecting to a public API, uploading a CSV/Excel file, and connecting to a data warehouse (e.g., Snowflake) or database (e.g., MySQL or SQLite). The data users bring into Terminal Pro is automatically available in Excel with the OpenBB Add-in.
OpenBB also provides pre-made templates based on analysts’ use cases. These templates are ready to use, but users can customize them to meet their needs.
OpenBB invites everyone to sign up for a 3-week free trial and explore the OpenBB Terminal Pro and Add-in for Excel.
For more information, please visit OpenBB's website or contact sales@openbb.finance.
“During my tenure in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department of an investment bank, Excel was an essential tool for constructing company valuation models. However, it was challenging to replicate the precise data seen on the Terminal directly into Excel. Additionally, we often encountered data limitations for the day and month, which significantly hindered our work.
Therefore, I am particularly enthusiastic about tackling these challenges. Additionally, we are at the forefront of enabling users to securely incorporate their own data into our Excel Add-in. This innovation greatly facilitates both internal and cross-team collaboration, enhancing overall productivity."
- Minh Hoang, Head of Product at OpenBB
OpenBB provides innovative, customizable solutions that empower analysts, quants, and other finance professionals. With a commitment to open-source development and user-centric design, OpenBB is redefining the status quo of investment research.
