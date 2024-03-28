Incite Health, Inc. is now Approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to Provide Pharmacogenomic Testing Services

Incite Health launches new innovative clinical testing services to improve medical treatment outcomes, enhance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incite Health, Inc., a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high complexity clinical laboratory announces that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the company to provide pharmacogenomics testing services.

Pharmacogenomics, also known as PGx, is a specialized type of genetic testing that examines how an individual’s genetic makeup influences their response to medications and is a major component of personal or precision medicine.

Incite Health’s PGx services provide solutions across many aspects of the healthcare industry. Drug development leaders will be able to improve the safety of clinical trials by identifying those potential participants who, based on their unique genetic profile, may have an increased chance of experiencing a negative reaction to the new drug. Employers will be able to offer a new Health & Wellness benefit to their employees to improve overall engagement and quality of life, all while reducing healthcare costs. Whereas, using Incite Health’s PGx testing, long-term care facilities will be able to tailor dosages, formulations, and treatment plans based on their patients’ unique genetic responses, all leading to better outcomes.

Dr. Thomas S. Alexander, PhD., D(ABMLI), Incite Health’s Clinical Laboratory Director stated: "Medication dosing has long been a one size fits all field. Pharmacogenomic testing can help move medication dosing into the realm of personalized medicine. The Incite Health Pharmacogenomic tests provide information that a patient and their health care provider can use to tailor drug selection and dosing for maximum clinical benefit at the least cost."

Incite Health offers both off-the-shelf core panels as well as the expertise to create customized panels to address specific needs. The highly complex PGx data created by Incite Health is distilled into easy-to-review and comprehensive reports, with actionable recommendations and that incorporate all the latest guidelines from the Clinical Pharmacogenomics Implementation Consortium (CPIC).

About Incite Health, Inc.

Incite Health, Inc. is a multidisciplined, high-complexity, clinical laboratory helping revolutionize clinical decision making by providing insightful and actionable solutions through state-of-the-art methodologies. Our data driven approach supports early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and precision medicine, leading to more effective interventions that ultimately improve patient lives.

For more information, please contact John Healey at jhealey@incitehealth.com or visit us at www.incitehealth.com.

