Gander Group Strengthens Growth Trajectory With Strategic Talent Aquisition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gander Group, a leading casino gifting and product development company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alicia Leite as Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy. With a distinguished career marked by strategic vision and transformative leadership, Alicia brings a wealth of experience and expertise.
"We are ecstatic to welcome Alicia to the Gander Group family," said Josh Blake, CEO at Gander Group. "Her depth of experience and casino industry knowledge make her a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that Alicia will make significant contributions as we continue to innovate sales strategies and market expansion, with the key focus of driving revenue for our clients."
Leite expresses her excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to announce my return to the casino industry with Gander Group after a transformative sabbatical. Reconnecting with the incredible individuals in this industry fills me with excitement as we unite to pursue success together. With a decade of experience in the casino industry, paired with Gander Group's robust brands, creative marketing, and exceptional customer service, we're positioned for seamless synergy."
Driven by her enthusiasm, Leite shares her mission: “I am very familiar with the inner workings of the gifting sector and the traditional approaches many of our competitors employ. However, I am always driven by a desire to innovate and break away from the norm. Joining Gander Group provides me with the platform to support and employ my vision. I am incredibly grateful to be part of a company that values collaboration, encourages out-of-the-box thinking, and genuinely champions the success of everyone involved.”
Gander Group is thrilled to embrace Alicia’s fresh perspective. Alicia continues, “I am eager to collaborate with their formidable sales team and advocate for the numerous benefits of partnering with Gander Group. This isn't just a new chapter in my career; it's a fresh opportunity to leverage my insights and expertise to benefit both casino operators and their customers. It is my mission to help enhance redemptions, drive sales, and cultivate deeper loyalty. Brace yourselves for the surprises we have in store as we revolutionize gifting solutions, creating virality, ensuring lasting ROI, and heightening the loyalty and satisfaction of every casino guest.”
Please join us in welcoming Alicia Leite as Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy at Gander Group. Her appointment underscores our commitment to strategic excellence and reinforces our dedication to achieving unparalleled success in the marketplace.
About Gander Group:
Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at GanderGroup.com
Michelle Brown
