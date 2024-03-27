DECORATED SGT. MAJ. KEITH L. CRAIG TO LAUNCH TWO FILMS AT CANNES & VENICE FILM FESTIVALS UNDER PORTER+CRAIG FILM & MEDIA

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig Photo by Johnny Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig a decorated military veteran with a remarkable career trajectory, transitioned from serving in the armed forces to making an indelible mark in the entertainment industry as a Hollywood distributor first at Disney and currently at Porter+Craig.

During his tenure at The Walt Disney Company, Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig leveraged his unparalleled leadership and strategic acumen to distribute Academy Award® winning titles such as Black Panther, Mulan, and The Incredibles, solidifying his reputation as a rare and influential figure in the Hollywood landscape.

“As a proud veteran of both serving my country, and the civil rights era, and a veteran of the trenches of motion pictures, television, and the theater, I know quality, tenacity, and endurance in this industry when I see it. Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig, a veteran of both the military and the entertainment industry, embodies quality, tenacity, and a commitment to inclusivity. His legacy marks a transformative journey from military service to leadership in fostering a more inclusive cinematic landscape." said Richard Lawson, President at Richard Lawson Studios.

Having dedicated decades of his life to military service, Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig’s journey from the real battlegrounds to the Hollywood war zones stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to navigate diverse and complex environments with precision and grace. His transition to the entertainment industry mirrors the remarkable paths of other distinguished veterans-turned-Hollywood icons, such as Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Mel Brooks and numerous others who have seamlessly bridged the gap between military service and show business.

In addition to his contributions to blockbuster film distribution, Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig has further made his mark on the industry by co-founding Porter+Craig Film & Media a film distribution company based in Beverly Hills. Through Porter +Craig, he has demonstrated a keen eye for identifying and promoting compelling cinematic experiences, cementing his position as a visionary leader in the competitive world of film distribution.

Porter+Craig Film & Media has just acquired distribution rights to feature film Silent Thunder directed and written by Isaac Medeiros (Last Night On Earth) and starring Ted McGinley (The Baxters.) The film as well as The Counterfeit Kid directed by Matthew Taggart will be launched at the Cannes International Film Festival in May and the Venice International Film Festival in August.

As real-life Officer and a Gentleman, Sgt. Maj. Keith L. Craig embodies the values of honor, integrity, and leadership, infusing his military background with a profound understanding of teamwork, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His unique journey has not only enriched the entertainment industry but has also served as a source of inspiration for individuals seeking to break barriers and forge new paths in their respective fields.

