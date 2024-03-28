Airrosti Celebrates its 20th Anniversary and Reflects on Their Journey Providing Care

With over 1.4 million cases treated and growing, Airrosti remains dedicated to fixing pain fast!

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, is thrilled to announce the celebration of their 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to transforming lives through innovative treatment and unwavering commitment to patient care.

Founded in 2004, Airrosti celebrates their 20th anniversary by reflecting on their journey and accomplishments thus far. Over two decades, Airrosti has expanded beyond Texas, into Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. In addition, the company has forged hundreds of partnerships with employers and major insurance carriers across the United States, solidifying their commitment to providing the best musculoskeletal care possible.

Despite challenges in recent years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Airrosti remained steadfast by offering telehealth visits and launching their innovative Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR) program. Achievements such as earning a remarkable Google rating of 4.96 across all 150+ locations highlight Airrosti's dedication to excellence. As the company celebrates this event, its Treatment Teams' commitment is evident in the impressive outcomes, including a 99.7% patient satisfaction rate and consistent outcomes for over 1.4 million cases treated.

"Today, as we celebrate our 20th Airrostiversary, we reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this significant milestone," said Mark Metcalfe, CEO of Airrosti. "Our enduring commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled us to positively impact the lives of our patients, empowering them to live pain-free and active lives. Now, individuals across all 50 states can easily access our care through Airrosti Remote Recovery's telehealth platform, extending Airrosti's treatment reach nationwide.”

As Airrosti marks this spectacular milestone, they remain as committed as ever to provide the best MSK care possible and positively impact the lives of every patient they treat. In addition, Airrosti carries on expanding and innovating through new initiatives and partnerships, ensuring treatment is accessible to those who need it.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti) is a national healthcare group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in-person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and can help prevent the need for MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients report experiencing significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only 3.2 visits per injury. Independent 3rd-party claims studies consistently prove that Airrosti’s adherence to established clinical guidelines yields a 44% reduction in total cost of care and a 50% reduction in episode length. Airrosti is currently available via telehealth in all 50 states and has over 150+ physical locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.