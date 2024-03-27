Elevating The College Experience With Style And Comfort
Sweetly Dorm is Making College Life Sweeter, One Dorm Room at a TimeBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweetly Dorm, a pioneer in dorm room décor and college essentials, announces its official relaunch as a sub-brand of Sweetly Rose. Founded by Lynne W. Gassant, Sweetly Dorm is dedicated to providing first-generation female college students across the U.S. with a curated selection of affordable products to create stylish and comfortable living spaces in their dorm rooms.
Established initially as Sweetly Rose on August 15, 2022, the brand underwent a transformation in mid-2023. Recognizing the unique needs of college students, Sweetly officially introduced its Sweetly Dorm sub-brand (DBA) on December 18, 2023, to provide specialized solutions for dorm life. With the introduction of Sweetly Dorm, the brand expanded its offerings beyond women's sleepwear and delicate wear, now offering a wide array of dorm décor, room essentials, and college accessories tailored for the collegiate lifestyle. "I understand the excitement and challenges that come with transitioning to college life, especially for first-gen students," says Lynne W. Gassant, Founder of Sweetly Dorm. "The transition to college can be daunting, especially for those unfamiliar with dorm living."Our goal is to make this transition smoother by offering products that not only enhance the functionality of dorm rooms but also reflect the unique personalities of the students."
Driven by her social entrepreneurial spirit and background in business, Lynne has identified a growing demand for dorm room décor and essentials. She saw an opportunity to fill this niche and provide first-generation students with the tools they need to transform their dorm rooms into comfortable living spaces without breaking the bank. Lynne's dedication to supporting students extends beyond Sweetly Dorm, as she is also the founder and executive director of Scholar Career Coaching, a nonprofit organization that prepares First-generation and English Language Learners high school students for college and the workforce since 2012. Through both ventures, Lynne is committed to uplifting students and helping them find their creative voice as they step into adulthood.
Lynne, a passionate changemaker based in Florida, draws upon her own experiences as a first-generation college student to shape Sweetly Dorm's vision. Recognizing the unique challenges of dorm life, Lynne's vision is to make the transition easier for students and their families by providing affordable, functional, aesthetically pleasing dorm room essentials.
Sweetly Dorm's launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey as it continues to empower college students to express themselves authentically and create personalized living spaces. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Sweetly Dorm looks forward to serving the needs of first-generation college students nationwide. With a focus on quality, functionality, and style, Sweetly Dorm is poised to become the most affordable go-to destination for college dorm room essentials.
