MarketBlast Teams with Pro Bono Advisory Council to Empower Under-Resourced Inventors to Commercialize Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketBlast®, a leading platform for connecting inventors with potential buyers, licensees, and investors, is proud to announce its partnership with the Pro Bono Advisory Council (PBAC), an independent 501c3 nonprofit that assists the USPTO with the administration of the Patent Pro Bono Program.
This collaboration aims to support and empower financially under-resourced inventors by providing them with an array of tools for connecting directly with companies seeking to license and commercialize innovation after filing for patent protection through the Patent Pro Bono program. Through the partnership, qualified patent pro bono applicants will have exclusive premium access to the MarketBlast® platform at no cost for one year to accelerate their commercialization efforts.
The Patent Pro Bono Program was established by the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2011 as a nationwide network of independently operated regional programs that matches volunteer patent attorneys and agents with financially under-resourced inventors and small businesses to provide free legal assistance in securing patent protection.
MarketBlast® and PBAC are excited about this effort and the potential it holds for helping inventors beyond the filing of a patent application. With MarketBlast's platform designed to simplify the connection process for inventors and companies, and PBAC's commitment to supporting inventors and innovation, this collaboration is set to make a significant impact in the world of inventors and entrepreneurs.
MarketBlast® is offering qualified Patent Pro Bono applicants with a 1-year premium membership for FREE ($480 value) to further the commercialization of their innovation while becoming better educated on licensing opportunities. For more information on the eligibility requirements for receiving free patent assistance through the Patent Pro Bono program, visit - https://www.uspto.gov/patents/basics/using-legal-services/pro-bono/patent-pro-bono-program. Filing a patent application through Patent Pro Bono enables applicants to take advantage of the free one year MarketBlast offer.
For all other patent holders and small companies seeking to license or commercialize product innovation, sign up for a MarketBlast membership at www.marketblast.com.
For patent attorneys or agents interested in participating or volunteering to help the Patent Pro Bono program, email PBAC directly at info@probonoadvisorycouncil.org and visit www.probonoadvisorycouncil.org for more information.
About Pro Bono Advisory Council
The core mission of the Pro Bono Advisory Council is to assist the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the administration of patent pro bono programs across the United States. Established pursuant to the America Invents Act of 2011, the program's 22 non-profit organizations match under-resourced inventors with top quality volunteer patent attorneys or patent agents. Through their generous donation of time and effort, these volunteers ensure critical inventions, of benefit to all mankind, are not lost because of an inventor's inability to afford quality counsel. For additional information visit https://www.probonoadvisorycouncil.org.
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
This collaboration aims to support and empower financially under-resourced inventors by providing them with an array of tools for connecting directly with companies seeking to license and commercialize innovation after filing for patent protection through the Patent Pro Bono program. Through the partnership, qualified patent pro bono applicants will have exclusive premium access to the MarketBlast® platform at no cost for one year to accelerate their commercialization efforts.
The Patent Pro Bono Program was established by the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2011 as a nationwide network of independently operated regional programs that matches volunteer patent attorneys and agents with financially under-resourced inventors and small businesses to provide free legal assistance in securing patent protection.
MarketBlast® and PBAC are excited about this effort and the potential it holds for helping inventors beyond the filing of a patent application. With MarketBlast's platform designed to simplify the connection process for inventors and companies, and PBAC's commitment to supporting inventors and innovation, this collaboration is set to make a significant impact in the world of inventors and entrepreneurs.
MarketBlast® is offering qualified Patent Pro Bono applicants with a 1-year premium membership for FREE ($480 value) to further the commercialization of their innovation while becoming better educated on licensing opportunities. For more information on the eligibility requirements for receiving free patent assistance through the Patent Pro Bono program, visit - https://www.uspto.gov/patents/basics/using-legal-services/pro-bono/patent-pro-bono-program. Filing a patent application through Patent Pro Bono enables applicants to take advantage of the free one year MarketBlast offer.
For all other patent holders and small companies seeking to license or commercialize product innovation, sign up for a MarketBlast membership at www.marketblast.com.
For patent attorneys or agents interested in participating or volunteering to help the Patent Pro Bono program, email PBAC directly at info@probonoadvisorycouncil.org and visit www.probonoadvisorycouncil.org for more information.
About Pro Bono Advisory Council
The core mission of the Pro Bono Advisory Council is to assist the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the administration of patent pro bono programs across the United States. Established pursuant to the America Invents Act of 2011, the program's 22 non-profit organizations match under-resourced inventors with top quality volunteer patent attorneys or patent agents. Through their generous donation of time and effort, these volunteers ensure critical inventions, of benefit to all mankind, are not lost because of an inventor's inability to afford quality counsel. For additional information visit https://www.probonoadvisorycouncil.org.
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
MarketBlast
+1 412-810-6800
Media@marketblast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram