CleverPlato Helps Business Achieve Goals with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) on CleverPlato AI Marketplace can help business leaders fast track the delivery and achievement of their business goals.

Clarifying business goals and then aligning AI to its delivery, ensures that AI can contribute meaningfully to your organization." — Phillip Loetter, CEO of CleverPlato

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligning Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives with business goals is a critical process for organizations looking to harness the power of AI to drive business value. To assist business with this task, CleverPlato launched a premier marketplace dedicated to AI-related products and services for businesses and professionals across North America.

CleverPlato provides its customers with two platforms. The first platform, CleverPlato AI Magazine, is aimed at informing and educating business and professionals on the application of AI in their organizations. The second platform, CleverPlato AI Marketplace, provides access to AI-related products and services across various business functions.

“The alignment of AI with business goals ensures that AI can contribute meaningfully to the strategic objectives of your business. This will drive maximum return on investment and steering the company towards its long-term objectives.” Says Phillip Loetter, CEO of CleverPlato.

8 steps to ensure your AI initiatives are in sync with your business goals include:

1. Understand Your Short and Long-term Business Objectives

The first step in aligning AI initiatives with business goals is to have a clear understanding of what those goals are. These can range from increasing operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, driving revenue growth to entering new markets. Each goal requires a different approach and understanding them in detail is critical.

2. Identify AI Opportunities for a Competitive Edge

Once you have a firm grasp of your business objectives, the next step is to identify where AI can have the most significant impact. This involves mapping out business processes, identifying pain points and understanding where AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing or computer vision could offer solutions. The key is to focus on areas where AI can provide a competitive edge or address a critical business need.

3. Set Clear and Measurable AI Goals

For each AI initiative, set clear, measurable goals that align with your broader business objectives. These goals should be specific, achievable, relevant and time-bound (SMART). For example, if the objective is to improve customer satisfaction, an AI goal could be to reduce response times in customer service by 25% within six months using chatbots.

4. Build Cross-Functional Teams

AI initiatives often require a blend of skills, including data science, engineering, business analysis and domain expertise. Creating cross-functional teams ensures that projects are approached from a holistic perspective, combining technical capabilities with business insights. This collaboration is crucial for developing solutions that are not only technologically sound but also deeply aligned with business needs.

5. Invest in Data Infrastructure for Quality Data

AI is heavily dependent on data. Ensuring your data infrastructure is robust, secure and scalable is essential. This includes investing in data collection, storage and processing capabilities. Clean, high-quality and accessible data is crucial for training AI models and for the models to provide reliable insights and predictions.

6. Pilot and Iterate AI implementations for Success

Before rolling out AI solutions at scale, start with pilot projects. This allows you to test hypotheses, measure impact and gather feedback in a controlled environment. Use these pilots to refine your approach and iterate on your solution. Piloting helps in managing risk and ensures that the final rollout is more likely to succeed.

7. Measure and Optimize AI programs

Once your AI initiatives are in place, continuously monitor their performance against the set goals. Use data-driven metrics to track progress and identify areas for improvement. Regularly revisiting and refining your AI strategies based on performance data ensures that your initiatives remain aligned with evolving business goals.

8. Foster AI Literacy across the Organization

For AI initiatives to be successful, it’s important that they are understood and supported across the organization. This requires fostering AI literacy among employees, ensuring they understand the potential benefits and limitations of AI and how it can support the business objectives. Training and workshops can help build this understanding.

“Aligning AI initiatives with business goals is not a one-time task but a continuous process of alignment, execution and optimization.” Says Nazier Adams, Head of Technology at CleverPlato. “It requires a deep understanding of both the technological capabilities of AI and the strategic objectives of the business.” says Adams.

About CleverPlato:

CleverPlato is devoted to Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and services for businesses and professionals. Through its dual platforms, CleverPlato AI Marketplace and CleverPlato AI Magazine, the company aims to inform, educate and empower businesses for the successful integration of AI into their operations. CleverPlato is based in Vancouver, Canada and a brand of PGC – Piilo Group Canada.

