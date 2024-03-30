Athena Ag, Inc. Announces New 50,000 Square Feet Warehouse with Enhanced Manufacturing Capacity and Distribution Space
March 2024 - Athena Ag, Inc. announces the opening of their new state-of-the-art 50,000 square feet warehouse facility.JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athena Ag, Inc., a leading integrated formulator and manufacturer of innovative liquid and dry fertilizer blends, integrated pest management, and sanitizing/disinfectant products designed for commercial cultivators, announces the opening of their new state-of-the-art warehouse facility. The new facility spans over 50,000 square feet of production capacity, a Quality Control laboratory, administrative offices, and ample distribution space.
With growing domestic and international demand, Athena Ag has expanded its operations to guarantee that its customers continue to receive the same high-quality products and services that they've come to expect. The new facility will manufacture several of Athena's popular product lines, including Blended Line, Pro Line, Fade, Stack, and IPM.
"We're excited to leverage our new facility to gain manufacturing efficiencies and streamline operations," said Athena’s Director of Manufacturing, Chris Durand. "This will allow us to continue providing our growers with the highest level of consistency and quality they've grown to expect from us."
Athena founder, Brandon Burkhart has been a major advocate for in-house manufacturing since the fruition of Athena, adding “Most hydroponic nutrients are made through contract manufacturing, not by the brand itself. This opens a Pandora's box of challenges - think quality control, consistency, and inputs. In big agriculture, it's common to prioritize purchasing fertilizer inputs based on price rather than quality or consistency. Our customers are growing a high-value crop, where margins are slim and there's no room for error. We refuse to settle for commodity-grade raw materials and insist on purchasing consistent, high-quality inputs for every batch, blending them in-house in Sacramento, CA. This way, we have full control over both the quality of our inputs and the results they deliver.”
Athena now operates a combined 200,000 square feet of manufacturing & distribution facilities throughout North America.
Athena Ag, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
