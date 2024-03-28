10th ANNIVERSARY OF APRIL 2, 2014 FORT HOOD, TEXAS MASS SHOOTING
A Decade Later One Miracle Survivor, John Arroyo, is Still Sharing Message of Resilience, Hope and ForgivenessFORT WORTH, TX, US, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 2, 2014, a mass shooting was perpetrated on Fort Hood military base near Killeen, Texas (now known as Fort Cavazos). Four people were killed, including the gunmen, and 16 were injured. The active shooter, Army Specialist Ivan Lopez, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Capt. John Arroyo Jr (Ret.), a Green Beret and then a 2nd Lt. in the 1st Medical Brigade, became victim number sixteen when he was shot in the throat with a .45 caliber handgun at close range. Minutes later, after hearing an internal voice urging him to “get up” off the ground, he had a second face-to-face encounter with the shooter. Miraculously the man was blinded to John’s presence only feet in front of him. Moments later, Lopez entered a nearby building where he shot and wounded three others before exiting the back of the building and taking his own life.
The next hours were filled with numerous unfathomable events, all contributing to an amazing survival and long-term recovery story that continues to impact active-duty soldiers, veterans, students, and other audiences across the country and around the world.
Recently, John Arroyo launched “A Life Transformed” to further increase the reach of his story and offer a message of resilience, hope, and forgiveness via public speaking appearances, traditional media, and podcasts. He has a presence on several “A Life Transformed” social media platform outlets.
To commemorate the anniversary, on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 7 p.m., a video special titled “Ten Years of Transformation” will stream live on “A Life Transformed” Facebook and YouTube social media channels.
John Arroyo is available for interviews and media appearances related to his story and the events of the shooting.
Visit our site at “A Life Transformed” (www.ALifeTransformed.com) for more information and media tools.
Contact Public Relations Manager Steve Pruitt, 405.788.0203 – steve@ALifeTransformed.com
for interviews or personal appearances.
About John Arroyo Jr. and A Life Transformed
Captain John Arroyo, Jr (Ret.) lives with his wife Angel in Burleson, Texas. John routinely speaks at military bases, public schools, civic organizations, and church events. He is also the author of three books, including, “Attacked At Home”, which recounts his incredible survival and this amazing couple's shared journeys to redemption.
A Life Transformed team is dedicated to helping ensure John’s message is shared via traditional and social media channels.
Steve Pruitt
A Life Transformed
+1 405-788-0203
steve@ALifeTransformed.com
