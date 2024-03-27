Chinese TV host Cynthia Li Zhang was bestowed "Cultural Diplomat" by League of Arab States China Representative Office
bestowed the title of Cultural DiplomatBEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant event today, the League of Arab States representative office in China conferred upon Cynthia Li Zhang the esteemed title of Cultural Diplomat. This accolade acknowledges her remarkable role in cultivating cultural and economic links between China and the Arab States, in addition to her successful efforts in advancing the cultural industries within both territories.
As the accomplished regional manager of the China Arab Center and a notable figure in promoting Chinese culture at CCTV, boasting an impressive 10 million followers in China, Zhang has been pivotal in underscoring the essential role of cultural exchange between the resource-rich Arab States and China, with its dynamic media and entertainment landscape. Zhang has articulated the Holi Group's commitment to harnessing cultural endeavors as an engine for industrial progression and has reaffirmed their resolve to escalate investments in cultural and infrastructural initiatives in the Arab States, thereby deepening the symbiotic relationship between China and the Arab World.
Ahmed Shuab extolled Cynthia Zhang for her substantial impact on Sino-Arab cultural exchanges, leveraging her influential status in China. Shuab commented on the exceptional nature of Arab-China collaboration, citing it as one of the most successful examples of international relations with Arab nations. He noted the cultural affinities between China and Arab countries as a cornerstone and assurance for the deepening of mutual comprehension and collaboration. Shuab expressed eagerness for increased interactions with the youth of China, anticipating a future rich in exchange and shared learning.
The upcoming nonprofit center will be a pioneering hub dedicated to fostering cultural exchange, enhancing commercial partnerships, and nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership among young individuals. By redefining the concept of nonprofit work within its operations and offering comprehensive training programs, this center will be instrumental in empowering the next generation of global leaders.
Established as a dynamic platform for the China Arab Center ecosystem, this initiative will actively work towards the achievement of SDGs by United Nation, with a primary focus on advancing the growth, progress, and prosperity of Chinese and Arab youth. Through its diverse array of initiatives and collaborations, this center will serve as a catalyst for mutual understanding, collaboration, and positive societal impact.
Dany Zhu
China Arab Center
+86 188 2343 4571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
China Arab Center