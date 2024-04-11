NURSE ENTREPRENEUR INVENTS BRAS FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS + ACTIVE WOMEN
From RN to creator of SWOOP bras designed to endure grueling 12 hour shifts: Celebrating outstanding nurse entrepreneurs National Nurses Week: May 6-12, 2024ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2024) recognizes the contributions of nurses worldwide. Nurses like Virginia Lynn Peterson – the inventor of SWOOP bras and loungewear.
As a nurse with 15 years of experience, Peterson knew firsthand the daily struggles faced by healthcare professionals, particularly the discomfort of wearing a less-than-ideal bra during those grueling 12-hour shifts.
Fueled by this experience, Peterson decided to take action. She designed a bra that would be comfortable for healthcare workers to wear to work – a bra that empowers women to feel comfortable, supported, and confident. That’s how the idea for SWOOP was born!
Peterson says “I’ve been a little bit crafty throughout my life, and I decided to make a bra.” After finishing the bra, she says it felt like “the perfect work bra”, which inspired her to actually pursue the creation of undergarments and loungewear for healthcare professionals and active women as a business opportunity. According to Peterson, 12-hour shifts are already hard enough and uncomfortable undergarments can make the experience even more challenging. By prioritizing comfort, nurses can focus on their work and provide the best possible care to their patients.
What’s special about SWOOP bras? SWOOP bras are a perfect fusion of simplicity and superior support -no hook and eye hassle-just easy, supportive wear. They strike the sweet spot: more support than a bralette, less constriction than a sports bra. Front rings and sliders allow easy adjustment and add a modern touch. SWOOP bras are ideal for women who seek straightforward sophistication, ease, and top-tier support in their active lives.
Peterson quickly realized her bras were a great fit for busy, active women everywhere and not just nurses. SWOOP has grown to include a range of new products, including matching underwear, shorts, pants, and ultra-soft, cozy tunics. SWOOP’s online presence, from website to social media, mirrors an upbeat, positive approach. Peterson says, “We want to make you feel good, supported, and comfortable – both in our products and our vibrant online community. At SWOOP, we're not just about undergarments; we're about empowering and supporting you, our heroes, as you go about your everyday lives. Together, we encourage you to embrace your uniqueness, feel fantastic, and, always be swooping."
About SWOOP: The mission of SWOOP is to provide ultimate comfort and confidence making everyday a little easier for hardworking women everywhere. Since 2020, SWOOP has emerged not merely as a brand specializing in bras but as a beacon for comfort, functionality, and style for all body types. SWOOP uses real women and not professional models to inspire women to embrace their uniqueness and love themselves as they are. SWOOP designs include vibrant prints that evoke the creator’s love for the outdoors with a touch of quirky humor! Each product is meticulously designed to infuse joy, confidence, and a sense of empowerment into the daily lives of women. At SWOOP, we firmly believe that bras should be more than just functional – they should be your ideal companion, supporting you through every adventure life throws your way. This is the SWOOP story – a tapestry woven from personal experience, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of women.
