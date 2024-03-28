Community Health Options Now Accepting Provider Claims through Availity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Options has partnered with Availity to receive claims following the recent Change Healthcare cyberattack, which left the company temporarily unable to receive claims.
Change Healthcare, the company Community Health Options used to receive claims, disconnected its systems after a cyberattack on Feb. 21. Shortly afterward, Community Health Options began working with Availity to implement its system, initially testing the clearinghouse with a few providers. The new system is now fully operational for all providers.
“We know that timely payments are critical to our providers and that the last month has been challenging to many of them,” said David Stuart, senior vice president and chief operating officer. “We pride ourselves on processing most claims in less than a week and we’re grateful that we were able to quickly restore our ability to do so with Availity’s clearinghouse.”
In 2023, Community Health Options processed more than 372,000 claims totaling about $205.4 million, paying them in less than four days on average.
With this change, providers should immediately notify their billing clearinghouses that Availity now hosts Community Health Options’ payer ID. Providers also affected by the cyberattack and who are unable to submit an electronic claim can view our Paper Claims Submission Policy here.
Community Health Options continues to closely monitor the cyber security situation and is working with Change Healthcare to understand any impact to our Members and clients. Providers can sign up for email updates on the company’s website.
About Community Health Options
Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. National coverage for individuals and businesses.
#####
Heather Bouffard
Change Healthcare, the company Community Health Options used to receive claims, disconnected its systems after a cyberattack on Feb. 21. Shortly afterward, Community Health Options began working with Availity to implement its system, initially testing the clearinghouse with a few providers. The new system is now fully operational for all providers.
“We know that timely payments are critical to our providers and that the last month has been challenging to many of them,” said David Stuart, senior vice president and chief operating officer. “We pride ourselves on processing most claims in less than a week and we’re grateful that we were able to quickly restore our ability to do so with Availity’s clearinghouse.”
In 2023, Community Health Options processed more than 372,000 claims totaling about $205.4 million, paying them in less than four days on average.
With this change, providers should immediately notify their billing clearinghouses that Availity now hosts Community Health Options’ payer ID. Providers also affected by the cyberattack and who are unable to submit an electronic claim can view our Paper Claims Submission Policy here.
Community Health Options continues to closely monitor the cyber security situation and is working with Change Healthcare to understand any impact to our Members and clients. Providers can sign up for email updates on the company’s website.
About Community Health Options
Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. National coverage for individuals and businesses.
#####
Heather Bouffard
Community Health Options
+1 2078089373
hbouffard@healthoptions.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok