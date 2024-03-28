IRWIN NATURALS COMPANY UPDATES, PIVOT BACK TO CPG ROOTS

Irwin Naturals (CSE:IWIN)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) has several announcements regarding its subsidiary, Irwin Naturals Emergence, Inc. and other corporate governance matters.



Irwin Naturals Emergence, Inc.

The Company announces the closure of its ketamine clinic division, Emergence, as of January 31, 2024. While it was a difficult decision, the closure of its ketamine clinics was a strategic and necessary decision. The decision will now allow the Company to focus on growing the resilient, and foundational core business, centered around botanical forward supplements. This sector has been the engine behind the Irwin Naturals brand for more than twenty years, and the Company will strive to make sure it continues to be a mainstay in the nutritional and health food categories.

Chief Financial Officer

The Company would like to announce that Sean Sand, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary, is being replaced by Mark Green effective March 8, 2024. Mark has previous experience leading the Finance and Accounting departments for the CPG sector of the Corporation, leading those divisions for approximately 14 years prior to the Company being publicly traded on the CSE. The Company would like to thank Sean for his time in this role with the Company and wish him the best of luck.

Board of Directors

The Company announces that Rod Kight and Sheri Orlowitz have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company effective February 14, 2024 . The Company thanks Mr. Kight and Ms. Orlowitz for their contributions to the Company and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors. Klee Irwin will remain as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Moreover, the Company is pleased to announce the new board members that have been elected to fill the aforementioned vacancies, Luke Lokhorst and Lyle Maxson. Their terms on the board began February 14, 2024. Lyle Maxson is at the forefront healthcare innovation including founding and serving as a board member on companies leveraging Artificial Intelligence and plant medicine to push our healthcare system forward. Luke Lokhorst holds a Masters Degree in International Business and Sustainable Finance and we are excited to add him to the leadership team.



About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine.

