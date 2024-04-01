Crumbl Introduces Limited-Time Key Lime Pie Dessert Offering
LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl, the renowned dessert destination, is at it again with a brand new limited-time offer, Key Lime Pie! Customers won’t want to miss this indulgent, refreshing twist on the traditional chilled pie, available exclusively from Monday, April 1st, through Saturday, April 6th.
Crafted with citrus lovers in mind, the Key Lime Pie is made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.
Distinguishing from Crumbl's Key Lime Pie cookie, this new dessert is presented in a small pie tin, similar to the popular Tres Leches Cake and Carrot Cake previously introduced as limited-time offerings. The Key Lime Pie will not replace the fan favorite Key Lime Pie cookie. The pie simply further expands Crumbl’s vast rotating menu of delicious gourmet desserts beyond cookies.
Key Lime Pie is a zesty, delicious treat that promises to elevate any occasion. Customers may visit their nearest Crumbl location to indulge in this new limited-time offering.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok