New Minimally Invasive Treatment Options are Now Available for Spinal Stenosis at NY Pain Solutions
We're thrilled to unveil our new minimally invasive treatment options for a wide range of musculoskeletal and neuropathic conditions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At NY Pain Solutions, where alleviating pain and enhancing lives is at the heart of everything we do, we're thrilled to unveil our latest advancement in pain management: new minimally invasive treatment options for a wide range of Musculoskeletal and Neuropathic Conditions.
Since our inception in 2008, Pain Solutions Medical PC has been steadfast in its commitment to banishing the specter of chronic and acute pain, illuminating the path to an improved quality of life for our patients. Today, we continue to uphold that promise by expanding our arsenal with innovative treatments that offer hope and healing.
In the spotlight of our newly available treatments, we have:
Genicular Nerve Block:
A useful alternative to injections, Genicular nerve blocks are a way of providing anesthesia, and analgesia to the knee joint without actually entering the capsule or the joint itself.
Fluoroscopy-Assisted Intraarticular Steroid Injection into the Knee:
A corticosteroid injection, critical for reversing and managing the inflammation associated with arthritis, preventing joint damage and discomfort.
Intraarticular Gel Injections (Viscosupplementation):
A gel-like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the knee joint. It acts as a lubricant to enable bones to move smoothly over each other and as a shock absorber for joint loads.
RF Genicular Nerve (Knee):
A procedure that sends radio waves (heat) through a needle to damage tiny sensory nerve endings and interrupt pain signals.
At NY Pain Solutions, we're not just treating pain; we're transforming lives. Our minimally invasive treatments are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, offering a less intrusive path to pain relief. We invite you to step into a world where pain is no longer an insurmountable obstacle, but a challenge we overcome together.
For more information about our new treatment options or to schedule a consultation, visit NY Pain Solutions. Your journey towards a pain-free life starts here.
About NY Pain Solutions
NY Pain Solutions is a beacon of hope for those suffering from chronic and acute pain. Founded in 2008, our clinic has been at the forefront of pain management, offering a range of comprehensive care options designed to address pain at its source. With a team of board-certified specialists committed to the highest standards of patient care, we're dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all our patients, one innovative treatment at a time.
Our board-certified doctors, Dr. Sekhar Upadhyayula, and Dr. Mikhail Kogan, stand at the forefront of pain management. They are not just doctors; they are pioneers equipped with extensive education, training, and an unwavering dedication to patient care. Under their guidance, NY Pain Solutions employs cutting-edge diagnostic techniques to peek into the heart of your pain and tailor a treatment blueprint designed just for you.
