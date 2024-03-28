Infopro Learning Wins 2024 HR.com Award for Best Learning and Development Program
Infopro Learning is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2024 HR.com Award for the Best Learning and Development Program.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2024 HR.com Award for the Best Learning and Development Program. This recognition is a testament to Infopro Learning's commitment to excellence and innovation in corporate learning and development.
The HR.com Awards, hosted by the largest network of human resources (HR) executives, celebrate outstanding achievements in HR and leadership programs. The awards ceremony took place in Oakland, California, where Infopro Learning was among the distinguished recipients.
Infopro Learning's winning program, titled "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM): Accelerating Guideline-Driven Care," was nominated on behalf of the American College of Cardiology (ACC). This project exemplifies Infopro Learning's dedication to delivering impactful and effective learning solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients.
Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President-Learning Solutions at Infopro Learning, says, "Celebrating our win of the 2024 HR.com Award for the Best Learning and Development Program is an extraordinary testament to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit that define Infopro Learning. This prestigious accolade validates our unwavering commitment to crafting transformative learning solutions and reinforces our belief in the profound impact of continuous education in shaping the future of organizations worldwide. We are deeply honored by this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to empower organizations and individuals through the unparalleled power of learning.”
She added, “Infopro Learning's success rests upon the solid foundation of our core values: Accountability, Creativity, Care, Collaboration, and Transparency (ACCCT), encapsulating the essence of who we are and how we operate. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the learning and development landscape, we aim to #ACCCT on our values, ensuring they remain the guiding force behind every decision, interaction, and endeavor.”
Numerous companies and individuals spanning diverse award categories have earned commendations for their outstanding HR and leadership endeavors and initiatives over the past year amidst a dynamically changing work landscape characterized by evolving technology and labor regulations.
“It’s essential to celebrate HR excellence and the people and teams who achieve it,” HR.com CEO Debbie McGrath said. “The winners of The HR.com Awards showcase exemplary work and models to emulate and show us how HR professionals and teams can inspire transformative results for organizations and their workforces. Congratulations to them all on the honor and for their amazing work!”
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About HR.com
HR.com, the largest network of HR professionals, is committed to helping HR professionals advance and build meaningful careers. Over 2 million HR professionals rely on HR.com for career development, networking, and compliance 24/7/365. (How could that many people be wrong!) Offerings include 220+ leading-edge HR Research Institute industry studies, monthly HR-themed magazines, innovative professional education with 500+ annual webcasts and virtual courses, the most comprehensive HR exam prep program for SHRM/HRCI certification (prepare for a salary increase!), in-person HR conferences, HR tools, and legal compliance updates. Visit www.HR.com to maximize your potential!
