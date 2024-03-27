New Outlook Events Presents THE ShOw ROOM: A Fusion of Style and Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Outlook Events is delighted to introduce THE ShOw ROOM, an electrifying event poised to stimulate the senses and elevate the evening of attendees. Prepare to exude flair, allure, and sophistication in the resplendent ambiance of "Flaming Red" at this exclusive gathering.
THE ShOw ROOM promises to captivate guests with an unforgettable lineup boasting solo performances by the incomparable Nina Williams and the dynamic Alexis Shantel. Complementing these acts are the soulful melodies of the Fish and Grits Band, guaranteeing an immersive auditory journey throughout the night. Renowned DJ Shizm will ensure a seamless flow of beats, sustaining the energetic atmosphere.
Beyond the musical extravaganza, THE ShOw ROOM offers an array of engaging activities and attractions. Guests can immortalize their stylish moments with Flash & Flick Photos, the premier vendor providing a photobooth to commemorate the evening's glamour.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Union Hall, located at 1023 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803, THE ShOw ROOM will transpire on Sunday, May 26, 2024, coinciding with the festivities of Memorial Day Weekend. Festivities commence at 7:00 PM and conclude at 11:00 PM, ensuring an evening replete with unparalleled entertainment and revelry.
Early Bird General Admission tickets are available for $10, granting standing-room access to this exclusive affair. For those seeking a VIP experience, a range of ticket options, priced between $60 and $300, provide access to premium amenities and privileges.
Join “THE ShOw ROOM”for an evening of sophistication, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments. Secure the spot at THE ShOw ROOM by visiting Eventbrite and purchasing tickets to partake in THE ShOw ROOM, where style converges with sound and indelible memories are forged.
For media inquiries, please contact Event Planner Wanda Gaines at Wanda@newoutlook.vip.
Wanda Gaines (Event Planner)
