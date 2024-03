DatamanUSA secures IT Staffing and Consulting Services contract with Montgomery College, Rockville, Maryland

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. Dataman USA is inviting proficient IT professionals to join our dynamic team and support Montgomery College. Our services will cover various functional areas.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA is proud to announce its recent contract with Montgomery College, Rockville, Maryland, for information technology staff augmentation services to provide technology resources, project support, systems architecture and design, consultation, and development for the College. Under this agreement, DatamanUSA will provide a comprehensive range of technology resources and support to enhance the College's IT capabilities. Dataman's services will cover various functional areas, including:

1. IT Management and Project Management Consulting Services

• Strategic Planning Assistance

• Risk Assessment Analysis

• Business Process Reengineering (BPR)

• Technology Project Management Services

2. Infrastructure and Engineering Systems

• Senior Systems Engineer

• Systems Engineer

• Office 365 Administrator

• Cloud Engineer

• Data Center Specialist

• Network Architect

• Senior Network Engineer

• Network Engineer

• Senior Voice Engineer

• Voice Engineer

3. Cyber Security and Privacy

• Cyber Defense Analyst

• Third Party Risk Analyst

• Cyber Defense Infrastructure Architect/Engineer

• Business Continuity Planning

4. Web and Internet Systems

• Web Developer/Programmer

• Web Graphic Designer

• Web Information Architect

• Web Portal Administrator

5. Application Support and Software Engineering

• Senior Application Programmer

• Application Programmer

• Software Engineer

• Workday or Ellucian (Banner) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Analyst

6. Reporting and Data Analytics

• Data and Reporting Analyst

7. Media and Classroom/Lab Education Center Support

• Instructional Facilities Design Specialist

• Audio-Visual Design, Installation, Maintenance and Repair Services Specialist

• Senior Computer Specialist

• Computer Specialist

8. IT Accessibility Assessment and Analysis

• IT Accessibility Specialist

• Accessibility Analyst

• Accessibility Consultant

• Accessibility Engineer

• Digital Accessibility Coordinator

• Assistive Technology Specialist

• Accessibility Tester

• Accessibility Compliance Analyst

• Web Accessibility Specialist

• Accessibility Project Manager

Dataman USA is inviting proficient IT professionals to join our dynamic team and support Montgomery College for the comprehensive services outlined above.

To know about the positions in detail, kindly reach out to Dataman’s account manager James, James@DatamanUSA.com.

Nidhi Saxena, President & CEO of DatamanUSA, emphasizes: "Utilizing our expertise and unwavering commitment, DatamanUSA is dedicated to providing top-notch solutions tailored to the specific requirements of Montgomery College. Through Dataman’s Education Sector Center of Excellence, we eagerly anticipate making meaningful contributions to the College's achievements and driving innovation within the education sector."

ABOUT DATAMANUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

