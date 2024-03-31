Revolutionary Non-Invasive Method for Oocyte Assessment Receives US Patent
Inventors Dr. Ran An, Theodore (Ted) Schenberg, Gayatri Narayanan, and Travis A. Morgan Pave the Way for Enhanced IVF SuccessCULVER, IN, US, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theodore Schenberg, CEO of Waverly Industries, LLC (Waverly), announces the issuance of US Patent 11,644,424B2 for an innovative interferometric method and apparatus designed to revolutionize in-vitro fertilization (IVF). This groundbreaking technology promises to significantly improve the success rates of IVF cycles by assessing oocyte maturity and competency without invasive nor destructive procedures.
The Breakthrough:
The patented method employs near-infrared light and interferometric imaging to assess oocyte maturity while preserving their viability. By analyzing the interferometric data, clinicians can precisely determine the readiness of oocytes for fertilization. Notably, this assessment can be performed without removing cumulus cells from the cumulus-oocyte complex further enhancing the oocyte's chances of successful development once fertilized.
Benefits for IVF Patients:
* Enhanced Oocyte Selection: The non-invasive approach increases the yield of high-quality oocytes leading to increased chances of a healthy baby.
* Reduced Hormone Treatment: Accurate oocyte maturity assessment minimizes the need to induce oocyte production with hormones during IVF cycles.
Next Steps:
Mr. Schenberg stated, “Waverly is seeking collaborations with fertility clinics worldwide to integrate this technology into routine IVF protocols. The team envisions a future where couples facing infertility challenges can achieve their dream of parenthood with greater ease and confidence.”
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Media Relations:
Waverly Industries, LLC
145 W Shore Dr
Culver IN 46511
Phone: (800) 263-5027 x4
Email: info@waverlyindustries.com
About Waverly Industries, LLC:
Waverly Industries through its Genomics division is a cutting-edge life-sciences company. Its mission is to transform medical treatment through innovative solutions that empower patients and healthcare providers.
Ted Schenberg
Waverly Industries LLC
+1 (800) 263-5027 x4
