DatamanUSA Recruiting Professionals for IT and Non-IT Positions in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA has been awarded with SW0132 – Temporary Employment Services and SW1025 IT Staff Augmentation Services contracts by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, State of Oklahoma. These contracts grant all State Departments, Boards, Commissions, Agencies, Institutions, Counties, School Districts, Municipalities, etc. access to DatamanUSA's comprehensive staffing solutions for both IT and non-IT positions.

With Dataman’s extensive experience in staffing and comprehensive understanding of the distinct requirements of government organizations, it provides the highest caliber of talent to support these agencies.

Dataman is actively seeking non-IT professionals for various State of Oklahoma agencies, with expertise in the following areas:

• General Office/Administrative/Clerical

• Professional/Management

• Commercial/Industrial Workers

• Healthcare – Clinical positions including Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant and so on.

• Healthcare - non-clinical positions

• Information Technology/Engineering

• General Services and Materials Handling

• Call / Contact Center Services

• Education/Instructional Services

• Logistics and Support Services

• Procurement

Professionals proficient in Information Technology are encouraged to apply for positions in the following categories:

• Cloud Solutions Architect

• Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Engineer

• Administrative Services

• Project Management

• Application Development and Support

• Enterprise Application Development

• Enterprise Architecture

• Customer Service/Helpdesk

• Data Services

• Information Technology Security

• Systems and Component - Administration/Design/Support

• Training and Communications

• Digital Design & Development

• Computer Break/Fix Services

• Technical Grant Proposal Services

• Accessibility/Quality Assurance

With roles available in key cities including, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Edmond, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Stillwater, Owasso, Bartlesville, Muskogee, Claremore, Ardmore, Sulphur, Mustang, Durant, Tahlequah, it is an opportunity for skilled professionals to join a dynamic team and contribute their expertise to critical projects and initiatives in the public sector.

To know about the positions in detail, kindly reach out to Dataman’s account manager James, James@DatamanUSA.com.

To apply for temp jobs with Dataman, visit DatamanTemps Jobs page.

Nidhi Saxena, President & CEO of DatamanUSA, states: "The State of Oklahoma holds significant importance for us. Currently, we are collaborating with key entities such as the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, Oklahoma State University, OSU Center for Health Science, and the Oklahoma State Department of Education to address their diverse temporary staffing and payrolling requirements."

