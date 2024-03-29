Sainapse announces General Availability of Sainapse 3.0 - solving for Data Quality and Privacy real time with GenAI
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sainapse Inc. is delighted to announce the General Availability of its latest Enterprise AI platform - Sainapse 3.0.
Building upon its previous Customer Experience platform, Sainapse 3.0 introduces GenAI along with two robust data-related capabilities, enhancing Sainapse's core technology layer with unparalleled scalability. With human-in-the-loop and embedded maker-checkers at every stage, Sainapse ensures operations are devoid of hallucinations and bias. Engineered for privacy compliance from the ground up, Sainapse 3.0 is ethically designed to suit enterprises of all sizes, including government entities at various levels – cities, counties, states, and federal agencies.
Sainapse 3.0 marks the general availability of market-leading capabilities already utilized by our strategic customers.
1. Plug & Play real-time Data Quality Management: Sainapse 3.0 ensures Data Quality across 6 critical dimensions, namely:
a. Uniqueness: Ensuring duplicate or overlapping data is identified, marked & eliminate
b. Completeness: Eliminating missing data elements and enabling enrichment from trusted sources
c. Accuracy: Enabling enrichment via accessing trusted sources and ensuring correctness
d. Validity: Checking for adherence to the designed/expected format. Invalid data even while being accurate renders itself unusable
e. Consistency: Checking for differences or contradictions in data for the same entity across systems and databases. Flagging them for SME action
f. Compliance: Identifying non-conforming elements and delivering compliance
2. Online real-time PII Redaction: Sainapse 3.0 lifts the bar of rule-based redaction engines with
a. Ability to redact large textual data using AI techniques over hundreds of organizational entities.
b. Online review mechanism for SMEs guided by AI-based interaction between SME and Sainapse
c. Distributed offline (Backlog) redaction engine.
Sainapse 3.0 packs its core technology layer with
1. GenAI: Large language models with embedded maker-checkers allowing for a wide range of use case adoption
2. Data Channel: ability to execute dynamic custom operations on edge data sources
3. Workflows: support for Python workflows apart from supporting workflows in other supported languages
4. Implementation accelerators: automated ML validation engines including distribution-aware data generation
Sainapse 3.0 introduces transformative use cases including
A. Sainapse Order Capture: Transforming document processing by autonomously capturing error-free data from third-party transaction documents.
B. Carbon Tracking: Simplifying Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Management.
C. Processing FOIA/PRA Requests: Transforming the processing of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Public Records Act (PRA) requests with high-accuracy, privacy-ensured agency responses.
D. Sainapse Quote: Enabling instant material categorization for sales operations.
E. High-Quality, Privacy-Protected Data Migration: Facilitating Big Data, Cloud, and AI transformation.
Across use cases - Sainapse 3.0 offers a capability that’s simply unmatched in Enterprise AI.
Making the general availability release, Avijit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Sainapse says, “Customers can think of Sainapse as the FIX for all that’s wrong with current quality of data. Investments across Analytics or GenAI can only yield impact if underlying data is what it’s supposed to be. Sainapse 3.0 delivers that holy grail. In addition, PII redaction ensures that the AI application is not learning something that it’s not supposed to. Sainapse 3.0 is AI for Data and fills a critical gap in the industry”
Available both on-premises and on the cloud, the latest release adheres to enterprise standards for data security, privacy, and accessibility, while meeting stringent performance benchmarks at scale. Customers on earlier Sainapse releases have a clear upgrade path, and Sainapse plans to transition them all to version 3.0 by 2024.
Sainapse Inc. is an Enterprise AI product company out of Atlanta, Georgia, and funded by Accel.
