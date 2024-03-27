EAWD Files Patent for Revolutionary Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied Systems for Generating Atmospheric Water in Mexico
EAWD Files Patent for Revolutionary Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied Systems for Generating Atmospheric Water in Mexico
Energy Water & Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading water and energy solutions provider, Energy and Water Development Corp (OTCQB: EAWD) proudly announces the filing of a groundbreaking patent for its innovative Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied System for Generating Atmospheric Water, along with a novel method to control the system, in Mexico. This patent represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide sustainable water solutions globally.
With recent news highlighting concerning water levels on the main reservoirs of Mexico, the need for innovative and sustainable water generation solutions has never been more urgent. EAWD's patented technology offers a game-changing approach to water generation by harnessing atmospheric humidity and converting it into clean, potable water without relying on traditional water sources.
The Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied System for Generating Atmospheric Water utilizes cutting-edge renewable energy sources to power the atmospheric water generation process, ensuring independence from grid power and reducing environmental impact. This system is designed to be highly efficient, cost-effective, and scalable, making it an ideal solution for communities, industries, and regions facing water scarcity challenges.
Commenting on the significance of this patent filing, MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD, stated, "The filing of this patent marks a pivotal moment not only for EAWD but also for the future of sustainable water solutions in Mexico and beyond. With water scarcity becoming an increasingly pressing issue globally, our innovative technology offers a ray of hope by providing a reliable source of clean water while reducing reliance on traditional water sources."
EAWD remains committed to working closely with local governments, communities, and stakeholders in Mexico to deploy its revolutionary technology and address water challenges effectively. By harnessing the power of innovation and sustainability, EAWD aims to contribute to a future where access to clean water is a universal right.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Antonio Del Signo
Mexico Office
Energy And Water Development Corp
info@energy-water.com
About EAWD:
EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable technological solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).
The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico. Read more about EAWD: https://www.energy-water.com
About Landon Capital
Landon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholders and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net
Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.
Sean Smith
Landon Capital
+1 404-995-6671
email us here