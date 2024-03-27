RememberUs.org opens an Unissued Diplomas Exhibition in Ponta Delgada, Azores in support of people of Ukraine

Exhibition, opening day. Please, support Ukraine Visitors. Help RememberUs.org to help people of Ukraine Exhibition in Ponta Delgada, Azores

On March 21, 2024 RememberUs.org opened an Unissued Diplomas Exhibition in Ponta Delgada, Azores in support of families affected by the war in Ukraine

PONTA DELGADA, PORTUGAL, March 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RememberUs.org opened an Unissued Diplomas Exhibition in Ponta Delgada, Azores. This exhibition is free and opened to general public seven days a week at the Sol Mar mall on the promenade. All the funds donated by visitors of this exhibition will go towards supporting the most vulnerable families affected by the war in Ukraine.On display at the Exhibition there are images of forty young people murdered right before they were able to receive their college diplomas. These are just forty faces of tens of thousands of people killed by the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Since 2022 this exhibition was shown at over 100 locations across Europe, shining a light on the resilience of Ukraine, her people, and all those who continue to help.RememberUs.org is one of the organizations that continue helping Ukraine to repeal the aggression. For over two years families in Ukraine are faced with constant bombardments, blackouts and death of friends and family members. During all this time RememberUs.org supports these families with food, clothes, medicine, transportation, hygienic products, etc. Our volunteers in Ukraine send aid packages and go to the frontlines and help families directly.Please, donate and support the humanitarian efforts of RememberUs.org. Help us to help the people affected by the war.

First days of the war, spring 2022. One of RememberUs.org volunteers is on the road in Ukraine