Zil Money's New Document Mailing Service for Businesses

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money Corporation, a leading B2B payment platform, announced its new Document Mailing service. This service simplifies the process of sending PDF documents to multiple recipients via postal services.

The check printing platform used to offer check mail service and recently added new options. The platform provides First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99, FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99, and FedEx Overnight Canada for $29.99.

The SaaS payment platform also offers the Document Mailing API, which allows users to upload PDF documents easily for mailing. This API enhances workflow management, enabling efficient handling of document correspondence and boosting productivity and convenience. Zil Money's innovative approach involves introducing this API to simplify integrating mailing functions into other platforms. Developers can seamlessly add features that enable customers to mail documents directly from their applications, enhancing user experience and workflow efficiency.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US (Zil Banking), and ZilMoney.com, is committed to streamlining business finance. Its all-in-one solution simplifies payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. The SaaS payment platform seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, enabling users to manage multiple accounts efficiently.

The B2B payment platform allows businesses to process payroll by credit card without requiring a subscription. This feature improves payment processes, offering flexibility and simplicity in managing employee wages. With Zil Money's innovation, businesses can easily handle payroll transactions using credit card payments, representing a significant advancement in financial management. This gives businesses greater control and efficiency in fulfilling their payroll requirements.

Zil Money has over 900,000 users and has processed transactions totaling over $70 billion. Its global expansion is fueled by continuous innovation and service enhancements, providing a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform for various financial needs worldwide. The check printing platform also provides mobile access through its dedicated app, available for download from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.