Granite & Marble Solutions Highlighted in Hit HGTV Show ‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’
Granite & Marble Solutions, a leader in custom natural stone countertops, is thrilled to announce it has been featured in two episodes of the hit HGTV series “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”. The company’s outstanding craftsmanship and innovative design approaches were showcased as it joined forces with Grammy-winning artists and renovation enthusiast Lil Jon, alongside designer Anitra Mecadon, to create stunning custom countertops for clients on the show.
Granite & Marble Solutions played a vital role in transforming homes with its quartzite countertops. The team’s journey from design to the final reveal was full of creativity, professionalism, and a shared passion for elevating a home’s interior.
Don Benton, Owner of Granite & Marble Solutions, said:
“Our team was so excited to work alongside Lil Jon and Anitra. Their energy and vision provided us with the perfect platform to highlight what we do best — beautiful, high-quality countertops designed to take a living space to the next level. Our feature on the show has not only displayed our commitment to excellence when it comes to creating custom stone countertops but has also allowed us to inspire viewers with unique designs they can recreate in their own homes. We’re immensely grateful for the chance to collaborate with such talented people and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in home renovation.”
The episodes allowed Granite & Marble Solutions to demonstrate its team’s extensive expertise in selecting and installing high-quality quartzite countertops. The feature has also reaffirmed the business’s status as a leader in its industry and proved its ability to deliver top-level service and results.
For viewers of the show interested in learning more about enhancing their home with custom stone countertops, Granite & Marble Solutions is currently offering free online consultations, with its expert team providing personalized advice specific to each home. Choosing the right materials and designs can be overwhelming, which is why the team is dedicated to guiding clients through every step of the process, ensuring results that reflect each homeowner’s style and practical needs. Granite & Marble Solutions currently serves customers based in Georgia, USA.
About Granite & Marble Solutions:
Based in the heart of Alpharetta since 2005, Granite & Marble Solutions is a family-owned business serving Atlanta, Cumming, and Alpharetta communities. With over 18 years of experience and a commitment to excellence, the business completed over 712 projects and earned 41 five-star reviews in the past year.
Granite & Marble Solution’s seven-step process ensures that clients are involved and informed from the initial consultation to the installation of their custom countertops, backsplashes, or bathroom vanities — all within five business days. Trust in local expertise and a customer-first approach for a seamless renovation experience.
