The Lilac Agency Unveiled Sponsorship with essence Makeup for Annual Lilac Festival in Palm Springs
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lilac Agency, the only talent agency working on creating initiatives and activations that bring forth underrepresented individuals to cultural events like music festivals, announced last week that global cosmetics brand essence Makeup sponsored the annual Lilac Festival in Indio, CA. The annual celebration of creativity and culture took place on April 12-14, 2024, and featured a “Lilac Motel” theme in Palm Springs. This is a step forward for The Lilac Festival in creating space for diversity in events that lack representation—for the collaboration with The Lilac Agency, essence Makeup, which celebrates the beauty in every person, worked with select Lilac Agency Talent to create content that showcases their distinctive essence, irrespective of age, skin tone, or style preference.
Known for its range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, including Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mascara, Lash Princess, essence Makeup is proud to support creators who authentically express themselves through their content and inspire audiences to do the same. "We were so ecstatic to collaborate with essence Makeup as the official Lilac Festival sponsor, empowering influencers to create authentic and inspiring content," said Tatiana Bolanos, CEO & Founder of The Lilac Agency. "essence Makeup's commitment to authenticity, affordability, and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering influencers to share their passions and stories with the world. Together, we are excited to unlock new creative possibilities and make a meaningful impact in the beauty community."
For many years, The Lilac Agency has set the standard as a talent agency focused on diversity and inclusion, with many agencies attempting to follow. The agency has set the standard for seeking talent representing beauty with a wide array of backgrounds and has dedicated itself to pioneering the industry and creating opportunities. This year's festival was a testament to inclusivity within the beauty, music, and lifestyle industries.
Through our partnership, both Lilac Agency and essence Makeup have empowered influencers to express their creativity authentically, fostering deeper connections with their followers. This collaboration not only creates a safe space for influencers who identify as POC and/or LGBTQIA to thrive and showcase their unique talents and perspectives but also showcases essence Makeup's extensive lineup of high-quality and trend-forward beauty products at the Lilac Festival. From false effect mascaras to creamy complexion products, essence Makeup offers a diverse array of products suitable for every makeup enthusiast.
For more information about essence Makeup and The Lilac Agency, please visit
https://essencemakeup.com
and
https://www.thelilacagency.com.
About the Founder & The Lilac Agency:
Creating a diverse agency is something Tatiana Bolanos has always strived to achieve, and that's exactly what she set out to do when she founded The LilacAgency in 2015. As a former child star who ventured into acting and singing, Tatiana has gained industry experience that allows her to connect, nurture, and care for her clients, especially those in the LGBTQ and Latine communities. She treats every client like family- helping them with their careers and celebrating their achievements is the highlight of her job. She strongly advocates for a mental health first, business second ideology. As founder of The LilacAgency, Tatiana has spearheaded successful campaigns on behalf of her clients, working with national companies like Morphe, Amazon, Lancom, and L'Oreal, to name a few. In August 2023, Tatiana was integral to beauty content creator and inclusive influencer Trevor Barrett's collaboration with Dose of Colors (TREVOR x Dose of Colors).
About essence Cosmetics:
essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.
Andrea Romero
Known for its range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, including Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mascara, Lash Princess, essence Makeup is proud to support creators who authentically express themselves through their content and inspire audiences to do the same. "We were so ecstatic to collaborate with essence Makeup as the official Lilac Festival sponsor, empowering influencers to create authentic and inspiring content," said Tatiana Bolanos, CEO & Founder of The Lilac Agency. "essence Makeup's commitment to authenticity, affordability, and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering influencers to share their passions and stories with the world. Together, we are excited to unlock new creative possibilities and make a meaningful impact in the beauty community."
For many years, The Lilac Agency has set the standard as a talent agency focused on diversity and inclusion, with many agencies attempting to follow. The agency has set the standard for seeking talent representing beauty with a wide array of backgrounds and has dedicated itself to pioneering the industry and creating opportunities. This year's festival was a testament to inclusivity within the beauty, music, and lifestyle industries.
Through our partnership, both Lilac Agency and essence Makeup have empowered influencers to express their creativity authentically, fostering deeper connections with their followers. This collaboration not only creates a safe space for influencers who identify as POC and/or LGBTQIA to thrive and showcase their unique talents and perspectives but also showcases essence Makeup's extensive lineup of high-quality and trend-forward beauty products at the Lilac Festival. From false effect mascaras to creamy complexion products, essence Makeup offers a diverse array of products suitable for every makeup enthusiast.
For more information about essence Makeup and The Lilac Agency, please visit
https://essencemakeup.com
and
https://www.thelilacagency.com.
About the Founder & The Lilac Agency:
Creating a diverse agency is something Tatiana Bolanos has always strived to achieve, and that's exactly what she set out to do when she founded The LilacAgency in 2015. As a former child star who ventured into acting and singing, Tatiana has gained industry experience that allows her to connect, nurture, and care for her clients, especially those in the LGBTQ and Latine communities. She treats every client like family- helping them with their careers and celebrating their achievements is the highlight of her job. She strongly advocates for a mental health first, business second ideology. As founder of The LilacAgency, Tatiana has spearheaded successful campaigns on behalf of her clients, working with national companies like Morphe, Amazon, Lancom, and L'Oreal, to name a few. In August 2023, Tatiana was integral to beauty content creator and inclusive influencer Trevor Barrett's collaboration with Dose of Colors (TREVOR x Dose of Colors).
About essence Cosmetics:
essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.
Andrea Romero
HRSCNP Research Team
andrea@sakuramarketingfirm.com