ACC has Increased its Renewable Activated Carbon Products by up to 80%
ACC produce and supply a wide range powder, spherical, extruded and granular activated carbon, including acid-washed and impregnating products.
The sustainability of activated carbon products mostly depends on its raw material. That's why at ACC are increasingly using renewable resources as raw materials.”XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiamen All Carbon Corporation(ACC) was established in 2005, ACC is a activated carbon supplier in China, producing and supplying a wide range powder, spherical, extruded and granular activated carbon, including acid-washed and impregnating products, which are widely used in liquid and gas phase filtration, purificatiorefinement and new energy industries to meet the needs of customers.
— Xiamen All Carbon Corporation
At present, the activated carbon based on wood, coconut shell, bamboo and other renewable raw materials has accounted for 80% of activated carbon products. ACC are also actively testing new raw materials, including resins, in order to be able to offer a more sustainable product portfolio in the near future.
As a biomass renewable resource in China, bamboo continues to be abundant and in constant supply; the raw material for the production of activated carbon from bamboo is sufficient and stable, the steam activation is environmentally friendly and sulphur-free, energy recycling; it can reduce 3.67 tonnes of carbon emissions when producing one ton activated carbon.
ACC activated carbon has been recognized by certificate authorities in different fields such as NSF, BV, HALA and Kosher.
As a supplier of carbon materials and microsilica in China, ACC operate in two major industries: carbon materials represented by high performance activated carbon and chemical products represented by microsilica, in which are widely used in the filtration, purification and purification of various liquid and gas phase substances, new energy carbon materials, building materials, refractory materials, agrochemicals, etc.
ACC provides technical consultation, product research and development, supply chain operation, OEM production and other comprehensive services to effectively meet customer needs and ensures the stability and safety of customer supply chain.
