Houseofinks Launches Premium Remanufactured Cartridges: A Greener Alternative to OEM

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houseofinks.com, a leading provider of premium printing supplies, proudly announces the launch of its new line of premium remanufactured cartridges, offering customers a greener alternative to OEM products. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Houseofinks.com continues its commitment to quality, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

With a rigorous process that includes cleaning, rebuilding, refilling to OEM capacity, and thorough testing, Houseofinks.com ensures that its remanufactured toner cartridges meet the highest standards of quality and compatibility. The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act supports the use of remanufactured cartridges, assuring customers that their printer warranties remain intact while making an eco-conscious choice.

Continuous testing of product lines by the company and its vendors guarantees that customers receive only the best products. Alongside premium quality, Houseofinks.com boasts an efficient and professional customer service team dedicated to addressing inquiries and providing troubleshooting assistance.

“Our commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability drives us to continuously innovate and provide the best printing solutions to our customers,” said Bernard Marquez, CEO for Houseofinks.com. “With the launch of our premium remanufactured cartridges, we aim to offer a greener alternative without compromising on quality or performance.”

Houseofinks.com offers a wide selection of brands to accommodate various budgets and printing needs. Brands available include HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, Lexmark, Samsung, Dell, Kodak, EasyShare, ESP, Hero, Hero 9.1, PM, Kyocera, Mita M, Mita FS, Pitney Bowes, AddressRight, Xerox, AltaLink, Phaser, Versalink, WorkCentre, Xerox C310's/C315's, Konica, Okidata, Bizhub, AstroJet, Bryce, Rena, and Secap.

"Print with confidence, print with conscience. House of Inks provides top-notch remanufactured cartridges, expertly tested, and backed by a warranty-friendly promise."

In addition to premium quality products, Houseofinks.com provides fast shipping with an average delivery window of 2–5 working days. Orders placed before 3 PM PST are shipped the same day from the company's Southern California distribution center. Free shipping is offered on orders over $40 to the contiguous 48 states of the United States.

“Our priority is customer satisfaction, and we strive to provide fast shipping and excellent communication throughout the purchasing process,” added Marquez. “We believe in transparency and reliability, ensuring that our customers receive their orders promptly and hassle-free.”

For more than ten years, Houseofinks.com has been a trusted source for top-quality printing supplies at discounted prices. With a dedicated team committed to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, Houseofinks.com continues to lead the way in providing sustainable printing solutions.

For more information about Houseofinks.com and its premium remanufactured cartridges, visit: https://www.houseofinks.com/.