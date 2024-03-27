KYAN Technologies to Present New Data in Oral Minisymposium and Posters at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting
Data presented will be on clinical concordance for sarcoma, KRAS inhibitor combinations, and patient derived organoids in colorectal cancer.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd (KYAN), a biotech company taking a transformative approach to personalized medicine and drug development through its Optim.AI® platform, will showcase new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting, which takes place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.
KYAN will be exhibiting at Booth 4226, and one oral and two poster presentations will highlight data from KYAN’s research and collaborative projects. The details for the presentations are below.
An oral presentation on clinical concordance of personalized medicine platform and novel epigenetic-based combination therapy for sarcoma:
Title: Clinical evaluation of functional combinatorial precision medicine platform to predict treatment outcomes and enhance combination therapy design in soft tissue sarcomas
Abstract Number: 6566
Session: MS.CL08.01 - Novel Approaches for Targeted Therapies
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 3:05 PM - 3:20 PM
Location: Ballroom 6 A - Upper Level – San Diego Convention Center
A poster presentation on identification and sensitivities of distinct combinations of KRAS inhibitors with standard therapies for pancreatic cancer:
Title: KRAS inhibitor-based combinations in pancreatic cancer identified through Optim.AI
Abstract Number: 6492 / 9
Session: PO.CL08.02 - Targeting Kinase and ERK Pathways
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Section 46
A poster co-presented with CELLphenomics GmbH on combining PD3Ds® and Optim.AI® to identify effective drug combination therapies:
Title: Turning data into information: Using PD3D® models to guide colorectal cancer therapy by Optim.AI
Abstract Number: 891 / 6
Session: PO.BCS01.06 - Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Section 37
About KYAN Technologies:
KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd is a biotech company at the forefront of functional precision medicine (FPM), that has made huge strides to make personalized medicine for cancer a reality with its Optim.AI® technology platform. KYAN is approved in Singapore to offer the Optim.AI® FPM test as clinical laboratory developed test for predicting ex vivo sensitivity of treatments from patients’ cancer cells. Optim.AI® has been analytically and clinically validated across multiple indications with an average of greater than 80% accuracy and is also being deployed in drug development projects. KYAN has partnerships with institutions in various countries, including in the United States, the Middle East, and Switzerland, to expand the reach of Optim.AI® and the indications covered by it.
For more information, visit the company’s website www.kyantechnologies.com or LinkedIn
