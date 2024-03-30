2nd Annual Flores Flamencas Festival Brings Spanish Culture to Montgomery County
Flores Flamencas Festival celebrates Spanish culture in the D.C. region at Cabin John Regional Park.
Sevillanas dancers on the amphitheater stage at Cabin John Regional Park, Bethesda, Maryland, May 14, 2023 for Flores Flamencas Festival.
TorcuArt to produce a free one-day festival at Cabin John Regional Park inspired by the music, dance and cuisine of southern Spain.
On May 19, audiences from all over Maryland, D.C. and Virginia will enjoy a second edition of Flores Flamencas on the lush, green grounds of Cabin John Regional Park in Montgomery County.
Taking inspiration from Andalusian festivals that celebrate the vibrant energy and colorful flowers of springtime, Flores Flamencas is organized by TorcuArt, a local non-profit dedicated to promoting and preserving Spanish music and related arts in the DMV.
With support from the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County, this year’s Flores Flamencas is expected to exceed last year’s attendance of 1500. This outdoor event is free and open to the public. Food and beverage tickets are available for purchase.
Flores Flamencas will run from 11 PM to 6 PM and feature the following:
PERFORMANCES -- Flamenco music and dance live at the amphitheater performed by esteemed local and visiting artists including Alma Flamenca, Arte Flamenco, Dance Flamenco DC, Downtown Tumbao, Flamenco 4 Kids!™, Furia Flamenca, Mariana Gatto, Son de Baril and Coro TorcuArt, directed by Israel Lozano.
FOOD AND DRINK --Delicious tapas and paella dishes along with refreshing sangría and Spanish beer.
ACTIVITIES -- Sevillanas dance lessons for all age groups and a Sevillanas DJ at a grounds shelter for spontaneous participation in one of Spain’s beloved traditional folk dances.
CRAFTS -- Festival crafts for kids, including traditional paper-flower making in bold, bright colors.
“We are very excited about this year's edition of Flores Flamencas, our larger event of the year," says Manuel Sánchez, president of TorcuArt. “Flamenco is to be enjoyed in community, with family and friends, and that is what Flores Flamencas is all about.”
Event Information
WHEN
Sunday, May 19, 2024
11 AM - 6 PM
RAIN DATE
Saturday, May, 18, 2024
11 AM - 6 PM
WHERE
Cabin John Regional Park
7400 Tuckerman Ln, Bethesda 20817
FOOD AND BEVERAGE TICKETS
Guests who pre-order food and beverage tickets before May 17 will receive online discounts. Only a limited number of food and beverage tickets will be available on site for purchase. To pre-order, visit TorcuArt's Registration Page.
INFO AT A GLANCE
Free and open to the public
Kid-friendly
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and/or lawn chairs
Free parking available on park premises
For more information about the venue and accessibility details, visit the park website.
EVENT SPONSORS
The 2nd Annual Flores Flamencas Festival is generously sponsored by: The Arts & Humanities Council of Montgomery County, BurgerFi, California Tortilla, Ines Rosales, Mahou, Potomac Lifestyle Magazine and Tia Pepa.
ABOUT TORCUART
TorcuArt was established in 2020 to promote classical Flamenco and Spanish Guitar and associated disciplines, including dance, song, poetry and visual arts, in the United States by organizing performances, conferences, workshops and other activities that bring together artists, students and the general public. Our goal is to expand the audience and foster an interconnected community of lovers of these art forms while also preserving and disseminating the legacy of Maestro Torcuato Zamora.
