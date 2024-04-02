Australian Gemstone Company Annouces Resource Backed BlockChain Project
A precious metals company has annouced their plan to release a blockchain fully backed & redeemable for rare gemstones.
ZIRC token is a crypto currency fully backed by and redeemable for flawless blue zircon gemstones.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND , AUSTRALIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have recently gained volcanic popularity, captivating the interest of individuals, financial institutions, and even governments. The prevailing perception of cryptocurrencies as speculative assets, prone to significant price volatility, has highlighted the need for a more stable alternative. $ZIRC emerges as a solution, seamlessly marrying the convenience of digital currencies with the stability and capital growth of an underlying asset. In this case, the ancient, beautiful, and rare; Blue Zircon gemstone.
As a resource-backed currency, every $ZIRC token is intricately linked to the value of an authentic, flawless gemstone. Blue Zircon, chosen as the underlying asset, boasts millennia of history as a recognized store of value, is exceptionally rare, and features qualities such as being the oldest item on earth, extreme scarcity, double refraction, and a rich historical significance.
The blueprint for success involves the continued acquisition of the majority of the world’s supply of gemstone quality Blue Zircons, combined with a global awareness marketing campaign, aimed at informing multiple generations of the superior qualities of this particular gemstone. The resulting retail price per stone is anticipated to appreciate over time towards eventual parity with the price of diamond.
Tokenizing Blue Zircon will ensure that this attractive return on investment is more easily accessible to the market; as trading tokens provides greater efficiency than transferring the underlying asset itself. Moreover, since Blue Zircon stones are heterogeneous; meaning each Blue Zircon stone is unique, and value can differ across appraisals. Tokenizing creates a level of fungibility; facilitating seamless transfers while maintaining market liquidity.
The underlying assets will be held in the custody of reputable trustee firms, with smaller amounts available at NYBlue retail locations, for redemptions. Token holders will have the option to convert their $ZIRC tokens into gemstones at any time, adhering to a predetermined ratio of each $ZIRC token being equal to a single carat Blue Zircon gemstone.
The Polygon blockchain underlies $ZIRC with transactions validated through the Proof of Stake algorithm; bringing the token to an established ecosystem which offers low transaction fees, interoperability with Ethereum, robust security, and a growing community.
One of the most underappreciated, undervalued and least well-known gemstones on earth. Blue zircon is poised for an explosive rise in price, popularity and appreciation. Zircon is a gemstone that is extremely similar to diamonds in many ways, but also far superior in some, particularly age, scarcity and its amazing double refraction.
Blue Zircon; the oldest gemstone on earth, is now more scarce than ever due to recent government mandated mine closures. Lesser minds often confuse and conflate zircon with cubic zirconia, some argue that this is an intentional obfuscation aimed at benefiting the international diamond industry. Zircon is the oldest gemstone ever discovered. According to the American Gem Society, Zircon is the oldest mineral on Earth, dating back more than 4.4 billion years.
The earth that we stand on today, the foundations of your home, the stones by the beach, all of them are less than 3.5 billion years old. However, Zircon was around at the time the Earth itself formed. Zircon has garnered significant attention from geoscientists, leading to the emergence of a specialized field known as "Zirconology." George Kunz, a celebrated gemologist and the esteemed gem buyer for Tiffany's emerged as a fervent advocate for Zircons. His deep admiration for the fiery nature of Blue Zircon led him to propose the name "Starlite" in an attempt to accentuate its brilliance.
The intrinsic value of such a connection, in our perspective, renders Blue Zircon exceptionally precious. It is speculated that if all the world's Zircons were gathered, cut, and introduced to the market with the same awareness as diamonds, they would be completely sold out within 12 months. Compared to diamonds, Blue Zircon boasts several unique and distinctive characteristics. A diamond refracts white light into seven colors of the rainbow, whereas, the same light diverges into two entirely separate rays when passed through a Zircon, showcasing the full spectrum of colors. This unique property makes Zircon a more brilliant gemstone than diamond.
Taking into account that Blue Zircon us older, twice as brilliant and even more rare than diamond, it is peculiar that Zircon can currently be bought at approximately a tenth of the price. However this opportunity is unlikely to last for much longer. The Australian gemstone company NYBlue has recently announced their systematic acquisition of all available Cambodian Blue Zircons, aiming to establish control over the market, and potentially influencing the future value of these precious stones.
The $ZIRC initiative aims to benefit from the success of NYBlue’s ambitions. The assets underlying the $ZIRC token are genuine flawless gemstones which require secure physical custody, perpetual auditing, and insurance. For this purpose, the Blue Zircon gemstones are held in the custody of well-established firms. In Australia; the trusted third party is Imperial Vaults, and in Cambodia Stronghold Trustee. Both companies are renowned for their exceptional reliability and security; with a proven track record. A smaller amount of the underlying asset will be securely held by NYBlue offices & Retail outlets, for the ease of redeeming $ZIRC tokens into Blue Zircon gemstones.
A resource backed crypto currency redeemable for the oldest gemstone on earth.