New Outlook Events, Headed by Wanda Gaines, Presents The Show Room: A Fusion of Style and Music
New Outlook Events, Headed by Wanda Gaines, Presents The Show Room: A Fusion of Style and MusicLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Outlook Events, under the guidance of Wanda Gaines, is excited to unveil the show room, an event blending style and music set to take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Embrace the vibrant theme of "Flaming Red" and experience an evening of sophistication and entertainment.
Attendees of the show room will enjoy solo performances by Nina Williams and Alexis Shantel, accompanied by the soulful sounds of the Fish and Grits Band. Renowned DJ Shizm will maintain an engaging auditory experience throughout the night.
In addition to the musical lineup, the show room offers various activities and attractions. Guests can capture stylish moments with Flash & Flick Photos, the premier vendor providing a photobooth to commemorate the evening.
Set against the backdrop of the Union Hall, located at 1023 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803, the show room promises a night filled with unparalleled entertainment and revelry. The festivities commence at 7:00 PM and conclude at 11:00 PM.
Early Bird General Admission tickets are available for $10, providing access to standing room at this exclusive event. For those seeking a VIP experience, a range of ticket options, priced between $60 and $300, offer premium amenities and privileges. Secure your spot at the show room by visiting Eventbrite and purchasing tickets today.
Be part of the show room, where style meets sound and memories are made. Join us for an evening of sophistication, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.
Wanda Gaines
New Outlook Events L.L.C.
email us here